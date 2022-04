June bug you I always had a good time laughing talking always was a pleasure to the family my deepest my deepest sympathy goes out to y'all may God bless keep and touch each and what each and every last one of y'all to lose a friend like June bug they don't come no better I would truly miss him when we did see each other nothing but laughter and smiles may God bless

Ronald Brewer Friend March 18, 2021