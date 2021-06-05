Menu
Charles Allen Teaters Jr.
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
1300 N Franklin St
Christiansburg, VA
Charles Allen Teaters Jr.

July 26, 1952 - May 30, 2021

Charles Allen Teaters Jr., aka "Charlie," "the Chief," "the Big Dog," . . ., was born in Chilhowie, Va., on July 26, 1952, to Charles Allen Teaters Sr. and Carolyn Daly Teaters. Charlie was preceded in death by his father and nephew, Luke Teaters.

He is survived by his spouse, Carol Neely Ballard; his mother, his two brothers, Ralph Nelson Teaters and William Stanley Teaters; his three children, Charles Houston Teaters and wife, Jodie, Jessica Martin and husband, David, and Lindsey Staubach and husband, Carl; his six grandsons, Eli, Nate, Everett, Ben, Harry, and Cam; and his nephews, Brian, Aaron, and Preston.

Charlie graduated from Virginia Tech in 1975 and later graduated from the Medical College of Virginia in 1979 as a Medical Doctor. A self-made man, he put himself through school by working multiple jobs. Charlie went on to work as the head of the Princeton Community Hospital Emergency Department for nearly 20 years. He finished his career working as an Emergency Department physician with Carilion in Roanoke, Va. for almost a decade.

Charlie remained an avid Hokie supporter and benefactor until his last day. He was intensely proud that two of his children attended his alma mater. He frequented football games and alumni events, usually with his great friend Joe Turley, and was a member of the Ut Prosim Society. Anyone who knew Charlie knew that he was a captivating story-teller. He also enjoyed traveling the world with Carol by his side, fishing, old Westerns, providing for his family, and his beloved dog Dexter who was always by his side/on his lap.

Charlie passed away on May 30, 2021. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Published by Roanoke Times from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry carol.
Janie cassell
June 30, 2021
Thinking of his family. So sorry to hear this news. Honored to have worked alongside him as an ER nurse! Such a gentle, kind, doctor soul.
Melissa Ratcliff Harper
Work
June 28, 2021
So sorry to learn of your loss. Thinking of you and your family in this difficult time.
Peggy Layne
June 27, 2021
Dear Carol and family I am so sorry for your loss. After years of anecdotes, I almost feel like I knew him. I wish I had better words to console you, you are in my thoughts.
Phyllis Turk
June 22, 2021
Dear Carol, I'm so deeply sorry for the loss of your dear Charlie. I almost felt like I knew him when you'd tell funny & loving stories during crititical care class 20+ years ago. Much love to you & your.
Holly Marrow
June 15, 2021
LewisGale Hospital Montgomery
June 9, 2021
Oh no so sorry for your loss. I had the best time doing the ER rotation with Charlie! So sorry for your loss Carol! Tracy
Tracy Buchanan
June 9, 2021
Carol, My deepest sympathy for your loss. Davida
Davida Basham
June 6, 2021
So sorry Carol to hear of the loss of your loved one. Sending hugs, love and prayers that you will find comfort and peace in the memories you and Charlie shared.
Hilda Burnette
June 6, 2021
Charlie was truly one of the best. Always had a great sense of humor and a story to tell. My sincerest sympathies to family and friends.
Tracy Jenkins
Work
June 6, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved. Many of us in Diamond Pointe will miss having Charlie with us.
Jeff and Ellen Douglas
Friend
June 6, 2021
My sincere sympathies to Charlie's family and close friends. He was a wonderful physician and teacher. Many fond memories and stories.
Elizabeth Gilbert
Work
June 6, 2021
I have great memories and stories from working with you at CRMH. My deepest sympathy to your family and loved ones.
Janice Kastler
Work
June 6, 2021
I am shocked and cannot tell you how sorry I am. I´m in Vermont and just read this. My heart is with you my friend!
Karolyn Givens
June 5, 2021
Carol. I was deeply saddened to hear of your loss.
Ron Frank Sr.
Other
June 4, 2021
Please accept the deepest sympathies from Eternal Alaska.
Stan Reese
Other
June 4, 2021
