David Samuel Brunk
September 9, 1943 - March 24, 2021
David Samuel Brunk, son of the late William and Leanna Garman Brunk was born on September 9, 1943 in Roanoke County, Virginia and changed time for eternity on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at his home after having met with a tractor accident at the age of 77 years, 6 months, and 14 days.
On June 24, 1967, he was united in marriage with Julia Ann Rutrough. Dad and Mom shared the joys and sorrows of life for 53 years and 9 months. Their union was blessed with four children. Dad was a wood worker most of his life until his later years when he drove a school bus for Roanoke County.
Surviving family, in addition to his wife, are three sons, Jonathan and Melissa, Joseph and Linda, and Aaron and Mary; one daughter, Jeanette; nine grandchildren, Darcy, Clay, Tori, Alexa and Derick and Nicole and Wil, Carter, and Ella Brunk; one brother, Randolph; one sister, Martha Rumble; sisters-in-law, Fannie Brunk, Wilma Brunk, and Marie Brunk; a brother-in-law, Albert Rutrough; and four brothers-in-law, Albert Rutrough, Dale Austin, Abram and Martha Ann Rutrough, and Jacob Rutrough. Also surviving are several cousins, nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Ezra and Mary Rutrough; three brothers, John, Roscoe, and his twin, Daniel; one sister, Mary Lee Brunk Heffley Rutrough; in-laws, Paul Heffley, Mary Lee Heffley Rutrough, Rebecca Brunk, Arlene Bowman Brunk, Paul Rumble, Lydia Rutrough, Nancy Austin, and Dianne Rutrough.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 5 until 8 p.m. and on Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 until 8 p.m. The Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 28, 2021. All visitation and services will be held at Peters Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church at 7645 Wood Haven Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. Interment will follow in Brubaker Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 26, 2021.