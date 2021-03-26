Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Samuel Brunk
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
David Samuel Brunk

September 9, 1943 - March 24, 2021

David Samuel Brunk, son of the late William and Leanna Garman Brunk was born on September 9, 1943 in Roanoke County, Virginia and changed time for eternity on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at his home after having met with a tractor accident at the age of 77 years, 6 months, and 14 days.

On June 24, 1967, he was united in marriage with Julia Ann Rutrough. Dad and Mom shared the joys and sorrows of life for 53 years and 9 months. Their union was blessed with four children. Dad was a wood worker most of his life until his later years when he drove a school bus for Roanoke County.

Surviving family, in addition to his wife, are three sons, Jonathan and Melissa, Joseph and Linda, and Aaron and Mary; one daughter, Jeanette; nine grandchildren, Darcy, Clay, Tori, Alexa and Derick and Nicole and Wil, Carter, and Ella Brunk; one brother, Randolph; one sister, Martha Rumble; sisters-in-law, Fannie Brunk, Wilma Brunk, and Marie Brunk; a brother-in-law, Albert Rutrough; and four brothers-in-law, Albert Rutrough, Dale Austin, Abram and Martha Ann Rutrough, and Jacob Rutrough. Also surviving are several cousins, nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Ezra and Mary Rutrough; three brothers, John, Roscoe, and his twin, Daniel; one sister, Mary Lee Brunk Heffley Rutrough; in-laws, Paul Heffley, Mary Lee Heffley Rutrough, Rebecca Brunk, Arlene Bowman Brunk, Paul Rumble, Lydia Rutrough, Nancy Austin, and Dianne Rutrough.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 5 until 8 p.m. and on Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 until 8 p.m. The Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 28, 2021. All visitation and services will be held at Peters Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church at 7645 Wood Haven Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. Interment will follow in Brubaker Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Peters Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church
7645 Wood Haven Road, Roanoke, VA
Mar
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Peters Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church
7645 Wood Haven Road, Roanoke, VA
Mar
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Peters Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church
7645 Wood Haven Road, Roanoke, VA
Mar
28
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Peters Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church
7645 Wood Haven Road, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s North Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s North Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Jeanette and family Thoughts and prayers for all. So sorry for your loss.
Lynne DeLong
March 28, 2021
So sorry hear of David passing. You all in our prayers.
Herbert Grisso
March 27, 2021
The world has lost a good man. The Lord has gained a faithful servant.
Marg and Bill Loope
March 26, 2021
Jeanette and family, I am so sorry to hear about your dad. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Myrna Shepherd Curtis
March 26, 2021
Boone Tractor-Lewisburg
March 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results