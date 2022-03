Dennis "Pete" BellJune 7, 2021Dennis "Pete" Bell of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021.He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Ralph and Nina Bell.A Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Sherwood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com