Douglas J. Donivan
April 14, 1961 - December 18, 2021
Douglas J. Donivan, 60, of Blue Ridge, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
He was the owner/operator of Uniquely Yours Massage Therapy in Blue Ridge. Douglas is survived by his wife, Tammy Donivan.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Oakey's East Chapel. Interment will follow in Glade Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fellowship Baptist Church, Roanoke, Va., or to the SPCA. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 21, 2021.