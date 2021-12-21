Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Douglas J. Donivan
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road
Roanoke, VA
Douglas J. Donivan

April 14, 1961 - December 18, 2021

Douglas J. Donivan, 60, of Blue Ridge, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

He was the owner/operator of Uniquely Yours Massage Therapy in Blue Ridge. Douglas is survived by his wife, Tammy Donivan.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Oakey's East Chapel. Interment will follow in Glade Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fellowship Baptist Church, Roanoke, Va., or to the SPCA. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA
Dec
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey's East Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey's East Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We were so sorry to hear of Doug´s passing. Many prayers are going up for his dear wife Tammy and all his family and friends.
Marshall and Merita Hall
Other
December 22, 2021
I never had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Donivan, but he was one of our most treasured Tenants in the Blue Ridge Mall. We will miss him.
Jerry Bowen
Work
December 22, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We´re so sorry for your loss. Doug will be missed. Praying for you and your family. God Bless you and keep you. Praying for peace and comfort during your loss. Sincerely, John & Brenda
John & Brenda Hall
Friend
December 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results