Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Earl Allen Atkins
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
Earl Allen Atkins

November 25, 1932 - September 25, 2021

Earl Allen Atkins, 88, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Earl was born and raised in New Castle, Va., by his parents, the late John and Ruby Atkins.

The youngest of seven children, Earl grew up enjoying hunting and fishing and was an avid baseball fan throughout his life. He played and coached baseball as his children grew, and then enjoyed watching his grandchildren play baseball and a variety of other sports.

After high school, he proudly served his country in the United States Army. Soon after leaving the Army, he began his career at Norfolk & Western Railway (Norfolk Southern), where he worked until his retirement in 1987 to pursue his hobbies, especially golf as a charter member of Blue Hills Golf Club. Earl loved his retirement years and lived life to the fullest, and he cherished the time spent with family.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Josephine Thurman, Cecile Hannum, Dorothy Grogan, Herbert (Leo) Atkins, and William Atkins.

He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 62 years, Wanda Garst Atkins. He is also survived by his three children, Michael (April), Gary (Jane) and Karen (Jim); grandchildren, Christopher, Logan and Austin Atkins, Will Fabrie, and Iris Atkins; great-granddaughter, Daniela Atkins; and sister, Mary Kemp. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Earl was a devoted member of Peters Creek Church of the Brethren. We thank God for blessing us with him.

The family wishes to express appreciation to Good Samaritan Hospice and his special caregivers, Doris, Shirley, Kelly, and Anietra.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va., with services conducted by Pastor John Thompson. If desired, for your comfort, bring a chair.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Peters Creek Church of the Brethren or the Rescue Mission. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.


Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Sherwood Memorial Park
Salem, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s North Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s North Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
So sorry to hear of Mr. Atkins' passing. He was my very first baseball coach when I played for Northside Rec. Club. A very nice man. I was lucky in that I got to talk to him a few years ago at R&R barber shop. The Atkins family will be in my prayers.
Warren "Lynn" Brock
Other
September 28, 2021
We are keeping you and your family in our thoughts and prayers. We remember the good times we had with everyone at Peters Creek Church.
Jim and Caro Steagall
Friend
September 28, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Always enjoyed shaking hands with uncle earl. Good man. Condolences to Wanda and the family.
Trae Livick
September 27, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with each one of you as you go through this time. Love and hugs to you all.
Donna Witt
Other
September 27, 2021
Deepest Sympathy
Ann Zyki
Other
September 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results