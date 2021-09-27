Earl Allen Atkins
November 25, 1932 - September 25, 2021
Earl Allen Atkins, 88, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 25, 2021.
Earl was born and raised in New Castle, Va., by his parents, the late John and Ruby Atkins.
The youngest of seven children, Earl grew up enjoying hunting and fishing and was an avid baseball fan throughout his life. He played and coached baseball as his children grew, and then enjoyed watching his grandchildren play baseball and a variety of other sports.
After high school, he proudly served his country in the United States Army. Soon after leaving the Army, he began his career at Norfolk & Western Railway (Norfolk Southern), where he worked until his retirement in 1987 to pursue his hobbies, especially golf as a charter member of Blue Hills Golf Club. Earl loved his retirement years and lived life to the fullest, and he cherished the time spent with family.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Josephine Thurman, Cecile Hannum, Dorothy Grogan, Herbert (Leo) Atkins, and William Atkins.
He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 62 years, Wanda Garst Atkins. He is also survived by his three children, Michael (April), Gary (Jane) and Karen (Jim); grandchildren, Christopher, Logan and Austin Atkins, Will Fabrie, and Iris Atkins; great-granddaughter, Daniela Atkins; and sister, Mary Kemp. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Earl was a devoted member of Peters Creek Church of the Brethren. We thank God for blessing us with him.
The family wishes to express appreciation to Good Samaritan Hospice and his special caregivers, Doris, Shirley, Kelly, and Anietra.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va., with services conducted by Pastor John Thompson. If desired, for your comfort, bring a chair.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Peters Creek Church of the Brethren or the Rescue Mission. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 27, 2021.