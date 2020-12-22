Frederick Keeble Liptrap
November 28, 1940 - December 20, 2020
Frederick Keeble Liptrap, 80, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020.
He was born on November 28, 1940 to Samuel Massie and Helen Fridley Liptrap in Clifton Forge, Virginia. Fred loved Vinton being his home for the last 51 years.
He graduated from Clifton Forge High School where he enjoyed playing football, basketball, and baseball. Fred was inducted into the Clifton Forge High School Hall of Fame. He continued his love for sports by coaching recreational sports teams for Vinton. Later Fred umpired and refereed many of their games. He also assisted his son in coaching teams at Roanoke Catholic and Craig County High Schools. His love for sports passed to his sons and grandsons.
Surviving are his sons, Kevin Liptrap of Bay Village, Ohio, and Scott Liptrap of Vinton, Virginia; "like-a-son," Mark Hurley; grandsons, Hunter (Karen) Liptrap, Tanner Liptrap, and Keller Liptrap of Bay Village, Ohio; great-granddaughter, Peyton Galina Liptrap of Bay Village, Ohio. Also surviving is Lenda Liptrap whom he shared 47 years as they enjoyed their family; many nieces and nephews; and those close to Fred were Pat (Roland) Cumor and Nickie Stevens.
Fred was the youngest son of 10 children, all preceding him in death, brothers, Massie Liptrap, Emmett Liptrap, Jack Liptrap, Joe "Allen" Liptrap and Tookie "Joe" Liptrap; and sisters, Marie Garnsey, Elizabeth Kern, Janie Prevette, and Edna Whiteside.
Fred had many wonderful friends through the years of church, sports, and community. He retired from Del Monte Foods as a salesman and the Kroger Store in Vinton. Fred loved Penn Forest Christian Church where he had previously served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. His commitment to the Live Nativity was a special love of his.
The family thanks the staff at Pheasant Ridge Skilled Care and Rehab for their exceptional care of Fred. You are appreciated.
Graveside Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton, Virginia. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 22, 2020.