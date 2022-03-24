Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
George Washington Jones
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Rodriguez Funeral Home
68 E Water St
Pocahontas, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Mar, 26 2022
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
New Hope Church of God
Send Flowers
George Washington Jones

February 22, 1939 - March 20, 2022

George Washington Jones, 83, of Christiansburg, Va. passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at his home. He was born in Montgomery County on February 22, 1939 to the late Judy Jones. George enjoyed watching Washington Redskins football and also watching NASCAR racing.

In addition to his mother he is preceded in death by his uncles Harry "Jock" Jones and Charlie Jones and aunt Blanche "Maw" Harmon.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Kathleen Rodriguez of the home; brothers, Frank Rodriguez of Pulaski, Va. and Bill Rodriguez (Bert) of Colorado; nieces, Kim Rodriguez Moon (Barron) of Lancaster, S.C., Kathy Rodriguez Tickle (Jeff) of Pembroke, Va. and Karen Rodriguez Carter of Pocahontas, Va.; nephew, Rodney Rodriguez of Colorado; cousins, Faye, Charlotte and Mildred Harmon of Christiansburg, Va. and special friend Colleen Light.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 1 p.m. at New Hope Church of God in Christiansburg, Va. with the Rev. Michael T. Bond officiating. Friends may call Saturday March 26, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at New Hope Church of God in Christiansburg, Va. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Christiansburg, Va. The Rodriguez Funeral Home in Pocahontas, Va. is serving the Jones family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 24, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
New Hope Church of God
Christiansburg, VA
Mar
26
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
New Hope Church of God
Christiansburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Rodriguez Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Rodriguez Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.