George Washington Jones



February 22, 1939 - March 20, 2022



George Washington Jones, 83, of Christiansburg, Va. passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at his home. He was born in Montgomery County on February 22, 1939 to the late Judy Jones. George enjoyed watching Washington Redskins football and also watching NASCAR racing.



In addition to his mother he is preceded in death by his uncles Harry "Jock" Jones and Charlie Jones and aunt Blanche "Maw" Harmon.



Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Kathleen Rodriguez of the home; brothers, Frank Rodriguez of Pulaski, Va. and Bill Rodriguez (Bert) of Colorado; nieces, Kim Rodriguez Moon (Barron) of Lancaster, S.C., Kathy Rodriguez Tickle (Jeff) of Pembroke, Va. and Karen Rodriguez Carter of Pocahontas, Va.; nephew, Rodney Rodriguez of Colorado; cousins, Faye, Charlotte and Mildred Harmon of Christiansburg, Va. and special friend Colleen Light.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 1 p.m. at New Hope Church of God in Christiansburg, Va. with the Rev. Michael T. Bond officiating. Friends may call Saturday March 26, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at New Hope Church of God in Christiansburg, Va. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Christiansburg, Va. The Rodriguez Funeral Home in Pocahontas, Va. is serving the Jones family.



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 24, 2022.