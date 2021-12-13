Rev. James Richard KittingerRev. James Richard Kittinger, age 81, of Pilot, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at his home. He was born in Radford, Va. on May 2, 1940 to the late Shirley Shelton and Jean Goff Kittinger. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Jeanette Kittinger; brother, Samuel Kittinger. He was a United States Army veteran and retired from the Radford Army Ammunition Plant.He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Coleen Mize Kittinger; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Faye Kittinger; special nephew, David Mize and family; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Charles Lutz and family, Earl (Buddy) and Shirley Sanson, and all the ministers he had associated with.Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Charles Lutz and Rev. T. Michael Bond officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10 a.m. until service time at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.