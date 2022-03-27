Jean Marie Mallory DittmannJune 10, 1951 - March 14, 2022Jean Dittmann, age 70, of Hopewell, Virginia, formerly of Roanoke, passed away at her home on Monday, March 14, 2022.Jean was born on June 10, 1951, and was raised in North Tonawanda, New York. She lived most of her life in Roanoke before moving to Hopewell several years ago. Jean enjoyed cross-stitch, bird watching with her husband (especially cardinals), and making cookies for her loved ones. Jean and Mr. Dittmann were members of Villa Heights Baptist Church for a number of years. Above all things, Jean found hope in her Savior, Jesus Christ.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Donald A. Dittmann, and one of her four siblings. Jean is survived by her daughters, Diana (David) Hudson of Henrico, and Katie Dittmann of Iron Mountain, Michigan; and her grandson, Christopher Hudson.A celebration of Jean's life will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Villa Heights Baptist Church, 4080 Challenger Avenue, NE, Roanoke. A private entombment will be held at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Jean's family will receive friends at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Villa Heights Baptist Church, 4080 Challenger Ave., NE, Roanoke, VA 24012.Rader Funeral Home, Daleville540-992-1212