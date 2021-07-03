Joseph J. Gallo
July 1, 2021
Joseph J. Gallo, 76, of Blue Ridge, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
He was born in Buffalo, New York, a son of John and Mary Gallo. He graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo, where he met Wendy, his wife of 51 years, and was also an alumnus at Cleveland Marshall College of Law and was a corporate attorney for 35 years.
Joe was dedicated to the Roanoke Jewish Community and Temple Emanuel, where he served as President, President of the Brotherhood, was a board member of the Jewish Community preschool, and a leader of his band of brothers who prepared wonderful meals for the congregation. He loved camping and outdoor activities, music, especially jazz, and was devoted to his family and had a great sense of humor and a kind heart, which made him beloved to many.
Joe is survived by his loving wife, Wendy; his sister, Rosemary Ognibene (Joseph); his sons, Jonathan (Karen) and Michael (Penny); his nieces and nephews; and his sweet granddaughter, Zoe.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Temple Emanuel with Rabbi Kathy Cohen officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
or to the charity of one's choice
