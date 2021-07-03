Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph J. Gallo
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW
Roanoke, VA
Joseph J. Gallo

July 1, 2021

Joseph J. Gallo, 76, of Blue Ridge, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

He was born in Buffalo, New York, a son of John and Mary Gallo. He graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo, where he met Wendy, his wife of 51 years, and was also an alumnus at Cleveland Marshall College of Law and was a corporate attorney for 35 years.

Joe was dedicated to the Roanoke Jewish Community and Temple Emanuel, where he served as President, President of the Brotherhood, was a board member of the Jewish Community preschool, and a leader of his band of brothers who prepared wonderful meals for the congregation. He loved camping and outdoor activities, music, especially jazz, and was devoted to his family and had a great sense of humor and a kind heart, which made him beloved to many.

Joe is survived by his loving wife, Wendy; his sister, Rosemary Ognibene (Joseph); his sons, Jonathan (Karen) and Michael (Penny); his nieces and nephews; and his sweet granddaughter, Zoe.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Temple Emanuel with Rabbi Kathy Cohen officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to the charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jul. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
4
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Temple Emanuel
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Elliot and Donna Feller
July 6, 2021
Wendy, I´m sorry for this sudden loss. I´m away for a while but want you to know I am thinking of you and sending you lots of love. 51 years is a beautiful blessing; your love for each other was as evident and as permanent as the cornerstones of our temple. You are important to us, as was Joe. I know the memories will comfort you, as should the love and concern of our congregation for this next, very different time of your life.
Mim
Other
July 5, 2021
The Brand Family offers our deepest sympathy to the Gallo Family. So many fond childhood memories of Joseph. From soccer to staying with them on our way to Disney. More recent memories of him cooking at my house on my Green Egg. Joseph, you will be missed by many. Sending our love from Wisconsin
Jeff Brand
Friend
July 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results