Wendy, I´m sorry for this sudden loss. I´m away for a while but want you to know I am thinking of you and sending you lots of love. 51 years is a beautiful blessing; your love for each other was as evident and as permanent as the cornerstones of our temple. You are important to us, as was Joe. I know the memories will comfort you, as should the love and concern of our congregation for this next, very different time of your life.

Mim Other July 5, 2021