Roanoke Times
Lillian Dymock
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
150 Country Club Dr SW
Blacksburg, VA
Visitation
Apr, 23 2022
Reception Hall
Lillian Dymock

Our lovely mom, Lillian Dymock, from Blacksburg, Va., passed away on April 7, 2020. Unfortunately, with the Pandemic, we were unable to properly celebrate her beautiful life.

Melissa, Mark, and JD are having a memorial service honoring our mother on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The service will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church located at 1205 Old Mill Road in Blacksburg, Va. Immediately following the service, the family will be available at the Reception Hall to greet everyone.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Published by Roanoke Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
