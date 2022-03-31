Lonnie "Mac" McKinney
March 29, 2022
Lonnie "Mac" McKinney of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Jewel McKinney, and two brothers, James McKinney and Billy P. McKinney.
Mac is fondly remembered as a kind, loving person who loved to make people smile whether it was with his woodworking or just in helping others. After serving in and retiring from the United States Air Force and retiring from Civil Service, Mac worked for Oakey's South Chapel for 15 years.
Surviving are his loving wife of 46 years, Barbara McKinney; children, Michelle Smith (Stacy), Marcella Burns, Lesley Rogers (Skebo King), and Darrell McKinney (Kim); nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a special friend, Emry G. King Jr. (Joyce); and numerous other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Chris Kingery officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 31, 2022.