Lou Ella Culler TalbuttNovember 6, 1939 - March 13, 2021Lou Ella Culler Talbutt, age 81, of Blacksburg, died on Saturday, March 13, 2021. She was born on November 6, 1939, in Patrick County, Va., the only child of loving parents, the late Eugene and Vergie Rakes Culler. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Palmer C. Talbutt Jr. And is survived by a devoted son, Scott C. Talbutt of Christiansburg, Va. Palmer and Scott were the center of her life while she enjoyed an interesting and varied career in the field of education.Lou Ella received her undergraduate degree from Longwood College, Farmville, Va. and a Master's degree from Ohio University, Athens, Ohio, and an Ed. D. from Va. Tech, Blacksburg, Va. She had a diverse career in Public Schools and Universities in Virginia. Her career began as a secondary English and Drama teacher in Norfolk (now Chesapeake) County, then, Roanoke City, and Roanoke County where she enjoyed directing plays. At Radford College (now Radford University), she served as Director of Housing and, then, Associate Dean of Students.She was the first director of Information for the state Occupational and Career Information System, Virginia VIEW (Vital Information for Education and Work), Va. Tech. Her major area of research and publication dealt with "Legal and Ethical Issues in counseling". She wrote, published, edited Journals and wrote a book with two others, and served on the National Ethical Committee for the American Association for Counseling and Development.During the last phase of her career she served as Supervisor of Guidance and Community Services for Roanoke City School system and ended her career there as Executive for Student Services. After retirement she did dramatic presentations and spoke at retirement events for friends and presented a number of programs on the "First Ladies", other literary, and historical figures.She was a member of The Torch Club of Montgomery County and the Va. Tech Faculty Women's club. At Warm Hearth she was the first President of the Woods Edge Condominium Association. She enjoyed serving at Blacksburg United Methodist Church, and was on Boards for the Roanoke District participating as President of the Roanoke District, United Methodist Women. For eight years she was on the Board of Trustees for Ferrum College.A memorial service will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Blacksburg United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 931, Blacksburg, VA 24063, or Warm Hearth Foundation, 2603 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg, VA 24060.Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home.