It was an honor to have known Mrs. Henderson. My very first job teaching I was so blessed to have her in the office at Breckenridge Jr. High. She was so kind and helpful to everyone but especially a rookie who rarely knew what form was due when. I never heard her say a cross word to anyone, and at junior high, that's quite a record! When the funding for the program I was teaching in ran out, she said, "Don't worry, there's another door opening." I found it hard to believe, but she was confident and it made me feel better. She was right, and in the meantime, she called me almost daily to substitute while waiting on that door. Thinking about her inspires me even today. All my sympathy to her family. She will be loved and missed.

Nancy R Rosenbaum School September 20, 2021