Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret Henderson
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Margaret Henderson

August 7, 1926 - September 12, 2021

Margaret Henderson, 95, passed into God's loving arms on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Wadsworth, Ohio.

Born August 7, 1926, Margaret was raised in Salem, Virginia. Her marriage to Charles Gardener Henderson in 1946 took her to Roanoke, where they raised their loving family.

She found great joy in serving others and never hesitated to lend a helping hand. Margaret was a long-time, active member of First Baptist Church of Roanoke and was previously a member of Belmont Christian Church of Roanoke. She spent 25 wonderful years with Roanoke City Schools as secretary at Breckinridge Middle School. In 2018, Margaret moved to Ohio to be closer to her family in the final years of life.

A loving daughter, mother, and grandmother, Margaret's model of selflessness, kindness, and faithfulness will continue to live on through all those she's touched with her life.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Diane Pels (Pete); granddaughters, Julie Schmidt (Cory) and Sarah Lebovitz (Jordan); four great-grandchildren, Caiden, Lexi, and Eli Schmidt, and Theo Lebovitz; sisters-in-law, Barbara Peterson and Peggy Peterson; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Margaret and James Peterson; husband, Charles Henderson; son, Michael Henderson; sister, Phyllis Gardner; and brothers, Elwood Peterson and Don Peterson.

A Celebration of Margaret's Life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Wayne Gadman officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service hour.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Roanoke. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA
Sep
21
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s Vinton Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
It was an honor to have known Mrs. Henderson. My very first job teaching I was so blessed to have her in the office at Breckenridge Jr. High. She was so kind and helpful to everyone but especially a rookie who rarely knew what form was due when. I never heard her say a cross word to anyone, and at junior high, that's quite a record! When the funding for the program I was teaching in ran out, she said, "Don't worry, there's another door opening." I found it hard to believe, but she was confident and it made me feel better. She was right, and in the meantime, she called me almost daily to substitute while waiting on that door. Thinking about her inspires me even today. All my sympathy to her family. She will be loved and missed.
Nancy R Rosenbaum
School
September 20, 2021
Margaret was such a special lady. We were in ABWA together. We had many meetings in her home. Never forget her or George. My deepest sympathy.
Sue Whitlow
Friend
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results