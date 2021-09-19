Margaret Henderson
August 7, 1926 - September 12, 2021
Margaret Henderson, 95, passed into God's loving arms on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Wadsworth, Ohio.
Born August 7, 1926, Margaret was raised in Salem, Virginia. Her marriage to Charles Gardener Henderson in 1946 took her to Roanoke, where they raised their loving family.
She found great joy in serving others and never hesitated to lend a helping hand. Margaret was a long-time, active member of First Baptist Church of Roanoke and was previously a member of Belmont Christian Church of Roanoke. She spent 25 wonderful years with Roanoke City Schools as secretary at Breckinridge Middle School. In 2018, Margaret moved to Ohio to be closer to her family in the final years of life.
A loving daughter, mother, and grandmother, Margaret's model of selflessness, kindness, and faithfulness will continue to live on through all those she's touched with her life.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Diane Pels (Pete); granddaughters, Julie Schmidt (Cory) and Sarah Lebovitz (Jordan); four great-grandchildren, Caiden, Lexi, and Eli Schmidt, and Theo Lebovitz; sisters-in-law, Barbara Peterson and Peggy Peterson; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Margaret and James Peterson; husband, Charles Henderson; son, Michael Henderson; sister, Phyllis Gardner; and brothers, Elwood Peterson and Don Peterson.
A Celebration of Margaret's Life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Wayne Gadman officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service hour.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Roanoke. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
