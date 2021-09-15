Marsha Jane Francisco
August 4, 1953 - September 11, 2021
Marsha Jane Francisco, 68, of Salem, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 11, 2021.
How do you find the words to truly describe Marsha? Its almost impossible to be able to truly define the gentile type of woman that she was. A devout Christian and member of Valley Word Church of Salem. She did her best to live life according to the word of God in which she trusted in so much. She would do anything she could to help those in need, with a heart full of love and without hesitation. Known for her infectious laugh and sense of humor, you could not help but smile when you were around her. Her family was her world and being in kitchen cooking for them was one of her biggest joys, and always had a tub of chocolate ice cream on hand to share for dessert or a special treat. If she wasn't cooking or enjoying her beloved ice cream, chances are you would find her working in her flower garden, or maintaining the flower beds of the church, where she planted a special set of mums for her church family to enjoy. It goes without secret that Marsha left a loving touch on the lives of so many and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Letha Anderson; grandson, Cory Anderson; as well as five sisters, and two brothers.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 21 years, Donald Lee Francisco Sr.; children, Cindy Pennington, Crystal Roop (Stoney), David Francisco, Donald Francisco Jr. (Erma), and Donna "Cricket" Jackson (Cameron); six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and last but not least her beloved church family.
Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, Salem. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest immediately following the service at Sherwood memorial park. The Rev. Eddie Crabtree will be officiating.
Marsha asked that her sincere gratitude be expressed to Dr. Rawlins of Lewis Gale Medical Center for the exceptional care she was provided up until her passing.
Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 15, 2021.