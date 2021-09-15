Menu
Marsha Jane Francisco
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Marsha Jane Francisco

August 4, 1953 - September 11, 2021

Marsha Jane Francisco, 68, of Salem, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

How do you find the words to truly describe Marsha? Its almost impossible to be able to truly define the gentile type of woman that she was. A devout Christian and member of Valley Word Church of Salem. She did her best to live life according to the word of God in which she trusted in so much. She would do anything she could to help those in need, with a heart full of love and without hesitation. Known for her infectious laugh and sense of humor, you could not help but smile when you were around her. Her family was her world and being in kitchen cooking for them was one of her biggest joys, and always had a tub of chocolate ice cream on hand to share for dessert or a special treat. If she wasn't cooking or enjoying her beloved ice cream, chances are you would find her working in her flower garden, or maintaining the flower beds of the church, where she planted a special set of mums for her church family to enjoy. It goes without secret that Marsha left a loving touch on the lives of so many and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Letha Anderson; grandson, Cory Anderson; as well as five sisters, and two brothers.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 21 years, Donald Lee Francisco Sr.; children, Cindy Pennington, Crystal Roop (Stoney), David Francisco, Donald Francisco Jr. (Erma), and Donna "Cricket" Jackson (Cameron); six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and last but not least her beloved church family.

Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, Salem. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest immediately following the service at Sherwood memorial park. The Rev. Eddie Crabtree will be officiating.

Marsha asked that her sincere gratitude be expressed to Dr. Rawlins of Lewis Gale Medical Center for the exceptional care she was provided up until her passing.

Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It was my joy to know Marsha for many years. The words expressed in her beautiful obituary are truly fitting. My hearts aches for her family but especially my friend Donald. I didn't know about her love for chocolate ice cream; somehow, I feel confident that it will be served at the great banquet table. I will miss her, as I know is the case for so many, but we will see her again. There is hope, always, even in death.
John W. Priddy
Friend
September 15, 2021
