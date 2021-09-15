It was my joy to know Marsha for many years. The words expressed in her beautiful obituary are truly fitting. My hearts aches for her family but especially my friend Donald. I didn't know about her love for chocolate ice cream; somehow, I feel confident that it will be served at the great banquet table. I will miss her, as I know is the case for so many, but we will see her again. There is hope, always, even in death.

John W. Priddy Friend September 15, 2021