Martha Mae Sparks Ludden
June 22, 1943 - February 25, 2021
Martha Mae Sparks Ludden, 77, of Christiansburg, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021. After being diagnosed with bile duct cancer a year ago, she made a valiant effort to fight this disease until just before her death.
Martha was born in Columbus, Georgia on June 22, 1943. She was the daughter of Fred Lafayette Sparks Jr. and Hazelene Campbell Sparks who predeceased her. After growing up in Rome, N.Y., she graduated from Lindenwood University. She worked and volunteered for many organizations during her life such as the Girl Scouts, American Red Cross, and the United Way.
After retiring from Corning, Inc in 1998, she moved to Christiansburg, Va., and worked for HHHunt for several years. She continued to work part time for the Hokie Club at Virginia Tech until she retired completely at age 70. She was an active member of the Christiansburg Presbyterian Church.
Martha had many hobbies and interests. She could be working in her garden, planning her next adventure with a group of her friends, enjoying an excursion sponsored by the Christiansburg Parks Recreation Department or catching a women's basketball game at Virginia Tech.
Martha is survived by her three sons. Fredrick (Terri) of San Diego, Calif., James (Pollyanna) of Columbia, S.C., and Thomas of Mount Nebo, W.Va. She is also survived by her brother Richard Sparks (Deborah) of Rome, Ga. She always looked forward to spending time with her five grandchildren, Alexandra, Ashley, Jessica, Daniel, and Christopher. Martha will also be greatly missed by the many friends she has made during her life.
A memorial service will be planned for a future date at Christiansburg Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to remember Martha by making a donation to United Way of New River Valley, unitedwaynrv.org
, PO Box 6202, Christiansburg, VA 24068 or Christiansburg Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 107 W Main St. Christiansburg, VA 24073.
Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 28, 2021.