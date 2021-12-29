Mary Carol Weeks
Mary Carol Weeks, 85, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021.
She was the beloved wife of the late Corbin Lewis Weeks; devoted mother of Jean M. Martin and her husband, Gary, Barry L. Weeks and his wife, Robin, and Lisa A. Freeborough. Loving grandmother of Stephanie Tekin and her husband, Raymond, Jeremy Martin and his wife, Jennifer, Anthony Martin, and his wife, Rianna, Timothy Martin and his wife, Kelly, Joshua Freeborough, Jadon Freeborough and Noah Freeborough. Cherished great-grandmother of Benjamin Tekin, Samantha Tekin, Kaitlyn Martin, Brady Martin, Chase Martin, and Karina Martin. Dear sister of the late James Thornburg, Martha Ryan, and Ava Ruth Greenlaw.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Vinton, with the Rev. Jeff Gardner officiating. Interment will follow in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences and a webcast may be found at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 29, 2021.