Michael J. "Pappy" Paplomatas
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Michael J. "Pappy" Paplomatas

July 16, 1958 - June 8, 2021

Michael J. "Pappy" Paplomatas, 62, of Roanoke, Va., formerly of Beaver, Pa., passed away playing golf, the game he loved, on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

He was born on July 16, 1958, in Beaver, Pa. and was a 1976 graduate of Beaver Area High School. Michael joined the United States Coast Guard in 1976 and was honorably discharged in 1980. After his military service he received his bachelor's degree from Robert Morris University. Michael was employed by VACO Risk Management.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, James M. Paplomatas. He is survived by his mother, Georgene "Jean" Paplomatas of St. Petersburg, Fla.; son, Troy Paplomatas and his wife, Morgan, of Winston-Salem, N.C.; Troy's mother, Angela Blizzard Paplomatas; grandson, Coleman James; sister, Lori Snedeker of St. Petersburg, Fla.; brother, Jamie Paplomatas of Beaver, Pa.; and four nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel, 4257 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24018. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Tee Roanoke Valley. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.


Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Oakey's South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
Michael was a friend to everyone he met and I spent many days riding to Troy games from T-ball up to College Football with him driving my car along I81 and singing along with the radio the entire drive to and from with Troy´s mom Angela relaxing as the backseat occupant for a welcome change. He was a loving and caring dad who will always be missed, always remembered and never forgotten. RIP Michael! May God richly bless your family and friends and grace them with peace in remembering !
Your memory will live on thru the family and friends who love you oh so dearly.
Karen Paplomatas
Family
June 10, 2021
Mike was my lifelong friend and I'll never forget him. Love you buddy !
Mark Stover
Friend
June 10, 2021
I will miss my best friend. His laugh and his singing will be in my head forever. RIP to one of the good guys.
Mark Jackson
June 10, 2021
Pappy was a happy go lucky guy who never knew a stranger. He will be missed greatly.
Tammy Hodges
Friend
June 9, 2021
