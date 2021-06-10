Michael was a friend to everyone he met and I spent many days riding to Troy games from T-ball up to College Football with him driving my car along I81 and singing along with the radio the entire drive to and from with Troy´s mom Angela relaxing as the backseat occupant for a welcome change. He was a loving and caring dad who will always be missed, always remembered and never forgotten. RIP Michael! May God richly bless your family and friends and grace them with peace in remembering !

Linda Garrett (NeeNaw) Family June 20, 2021