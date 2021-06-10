Michael J. "Pappy" Paplomatas
July 16, 1958 - June 8, 2021
Michael J. "Pappy" Paplomatas, 62, of Roanoke, Va., formerly of Beaver, Pa., passed away playing golf, the game he loved, on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
He was born on July 16, 1958, in Beaver, Pa. and was a 1976 graduate of Beaver Area High School. Michael joined the United States Coast Guard in 1976 and was honorably discharged in 1980. After his military service he received his bachelor's degree from Robert Morris University. Michael was employed by VACO Risk Management.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, James M. Paplomatas. He is survived by his mother, Georgene "Jean" Paplomatas of St. Petersburg, Fla.; son, Troy Paplomatas and his wife, Morgan, of Winston-Salem, N.C.; Troy's mother, Angela Blizzard Paplomatas; grandson, Coleman James; sister, Lori Snedeker of St. Petersburg, Fla.; brother, Jamie Paplomatas of Beaver, Pa.; and four nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel, 4257 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24018. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Tee Roanoke Valley. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 10, 2021.