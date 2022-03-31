Michael James Zarobinski
January 27, 1992 - March 25, 2022
Michael James Zarobinski, age 30, of Botetourt, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 25, 2022.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Church of the Transfiguration, 7624 Roanoke Road, Fincastle, with Rev. Fr. Stephen McNally officiating. Burial will follow at St. Andrew Diocesan Cemetery. Michael's family will receive friends at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road, Daleville, from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022.
Memorial contributions may be made in Michael's memory to Rescue Mission of Roanoke, 402 4th Street SE, Roanoke, VA 24013.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 31, 2022.