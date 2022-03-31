Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael James Zarobinski
1992 - 2022
BORN
1992
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 1 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Rader Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Michael James Zarobinski

January 27, 1992 - March 25, 2022

Michael James Zarobinski, age 30, of Botetourt, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 25, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Church of the Transfiguration, 7624 Roanoke Road, Fincastle, with Rev. Fr. Stephen McNally officiating. Burial will follow at St. Andrew Diocesan Cemetery. Michael's family will receive friends at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road, Daleville, from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022.

Memorial contributions may be made in Michael's memory to Rescue Mission of Roanoke, 402 4th Street SE, Roanoke, VA 24013.

Online condolences may be made to Michael's family at www.rader-funeralhome.com/tributes/Michael-Zarobinski.

Rader Funeral Home, Daleville

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 31, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Rader Funeral Home
630 Roanoke Road, Daleville, VA
Apr
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Church of the Transfiguration
7624 Roanoke Road, Fincastle, VA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.