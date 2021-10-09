Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Jefferson "Bob" Ayers
FUNERAL HOME
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street
Wytheville, VA
Robert "Bob" Jefferson Ayers

October 6, 2021

Robert "Bob" Jefferson Ayers, 80, of Wytheville, entered his heavenly home on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

Bob was born in Max Meadows, Va., on May 3, 1941, son of JD Ayers and Ruby Collins Ayers.

Bob is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sue Porter Ayers; daughter, Jane Ayers Hudgins (Leonard) of Wytheville, Va.; and son, Robert E. Hutton (Mary Lou) of Lebanon, Va. He is also survived by grandchildren, Ryan Hutton and fiancée, Emily Monk, Hannah Lundy, and Andrew Lundy; and step-grandchildren, Bryson, Gracie, Payton and Maddie Hudgins. He is also survived by his stepmother, Dorothy Dean Ayers, as well as many nieces, nephews and other extended family.

Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Family will receive friends Sunday, October 10, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Grubb Funeral Home. Service will be held Monday, October 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Rural Retreat United Methodist Church with the Rev. Clayton Farmer officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Rural Retreat UMC or St. Jude's.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street, Wytheville, VA
Oct
11
Service
Rural Retreat United Methodist Church
Rural Retreat, VA
Oct
11
Service
Rural Retreat United Methodist Church
Rural Retreat, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Grubb Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Grubb Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My Dear Friend Sue and Family. I was so sorry to hear of your all´s loss. Bob was such a good friend of our family and of Craig´s. I can see Bobby coming into our house on Spiller St. right now. I know what you all are going through and wish I could have been there for you. Right now I am visiting my daughter Kim and family in South Carolina this week. I wasn´t told of Bob´s passing until today. I´m sure Craig and Sue will meet Bob at the Golden Gate. Hope I can get back to Wytheville to live. I will certainly get in touch. All my Love to you and your Family. He will always be right by your side. Barkey
Barkey Allison Cox
October 18, 2021
Sorry for your loss. May the Lord give you comfort in this time of need.
Jackie Trivitt
October 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results