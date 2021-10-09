Robert "Bob" Jefferson Ayers
Robert "Bob" Jefferson Ayers, 80, of Wytheville, entered his heavenly home on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.
Bob was born in Max Meadows, Va., on May 3, 1941, son of JD Ayers and Ruby Collins Ayers.
Bob is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sue Porter Ayers; daughter, Jane Ayers Hudgins (Leonard) of Wytheville, Va.; and son, Robert E. Hutton (Mary Lou) of Lebanon, Va. He is also survived by grandchildren, Ryan Hutton and fiancée, Emily Monk, Hannah Lundy, and Andrew Lundy; and step-grandchildren, Bryson, Gracie, Payton and Maddie Hudgins. He is also survived by his stepmother, Dorothy Dean Ayers, as well as many nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Family will receive friends Sunday, October 10, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Grubb Funeral Home. Service will be held Monday, October 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Rural Retreat United Methodist Church with the Rev. Clayton Farmer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Rural Retreat UMC or St. Jude's
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 9, 2021.