My Dear Friend Sue and Family. I was so sorry to hear of your all´s loss. Bob was such a good friend of our family and of Craig´s. I can see Bobby coming into our house on Spiller St. right now. I know what you all are going through and wish I could have been there for you. Right now I am visiting my daughter Kim and family in South Carolina this week. I wasn´t told of Bob´s passing until today. I´m sure Craig and Sue will meet Bob at the Golden Gate. Hope I can get back to Wytheville to live. I will certainly get in touch. All my Love to you and your Family. He will always be right by your side. Barkey

Barkey Allison Cox October 18, 2021