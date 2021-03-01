Ronald "Lamar" Williams
February 27, 1977 - February 25, 2021
Ronald "Lamar" Williams, 43, of Vinton, Virginia, was called to Heaven on Thursday, February 25, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald "SQUIRLEY" Williams.
Lamar is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 20 years, Tiffiny Lynch-Williams; his darling children, Arianna-Ché Williams and Tristan Williams; his bonus children, Ashley Cassidy and Corey Cassidy; his best friend and brother, Austin Williams and wife, Jennifer Williams; nieces, Emily and Abigail Williams; his aunt, Jean DeLong; and his mother, Carolyn Fralin. He is also survived by numerous family and close friends.
Lamar graduated from Staunton River High School and proudly served at United Parcel Service (UPS) for over 25 years. He cherished and loved his wife and children more than life itself. Lamar put everyone first and was ALWAYS willing to help out family, friends and strangers. He had a heart of gold and loved and respected everyone in his life.
He loved to ride his skateboard and restore Volkswagens. Lamar was a hard worker and always left a great impression everywhere he went. He will sadly be missed by all especially his wife.
A Celebration of his Life will be conducted on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Lynn Haven Baptist Church in Vinton. Viewing will begin at 12 noon followed a service at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Lamar's favorite foundation, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 1, 2021.