My condolences to your family she will be missed but never forgotten
Shannon St. Clair
Other
June 27, 2021
I am so for the loss of this beautiful young lady. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this time.
Lisa Tuckwiller
June 23, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for her friends family.
Hope Stump Cannon
Other
June 23, 2021
May your memories bring you smiles some day .
Cynthia Aaron
June 22, 2021
It's not fair having to lose Such a beautiful pure soul I miss you so much may all the love needed fill your family, friends and passerbys so very special to me my heart goes with you condolences to all family especially the kids if any of family needs anything please don't hesitate to ask . I love and miss you dearly
Tisha Rogers
Friend
June 22, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Crystal Hight
Other
June 22, 2021
So sorry for you loss, I pray will comfort you all in some way. Prayers for all.
Lynn Johnson
Other
June 22, 2021
Sara was the most loving and sweetest woman and I am grateful and blessed to have been apart of her life! I will miss her every day and think of her often.