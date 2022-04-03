Stephen Christopher Cromer
Stephen Christopher Cromer, 59, of Salem, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, with his loving wife by his side.
Born in Roanoke, Virginia, on July 21, 1962, to the late R.C. Jr. and Fay Cromer, Stephen was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James and Armenta Mowbray; paternal grandparents, R.C. Sr. and Lenora Cromer; as well as a great-grandmother, Leilia Tutwiler.
Stephen graduated from Salem High School, Class of 1980, and attended both Virginia Western Community College and ECPI. He also worked for the Roanoke Times. Stephen's hobbies included drawing, painting, and watching PBS. Stephen loved to travel, when he was still able, and enjoyed trips to Virginia Beach and to the Outer Banks. In his younger years, he enjoyed camping. Stephen had the opportunity to travel to both England and France and enjoyed sharing his love and knowledge of history.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Katherine Tuckwiller Cromer and his two fur babies, Emily-Charlotte and Samantha.
Kathy would like to extend her deepest gratitude to the caring and compassionate staff in both the Emergency and the Intensive Care departments of Lewis Gale Medical Center for their wonderful care of Stephen and the kindness shown to her during such a difficult time. Special thanks as well to Robert and the staff of Intrepid Hospice for their unending kindness and for keeping Stephen comfortable.
Per Stephen's request, there will be no visitation or services. The family requests in lieu of flowers, that memorial donations be made to the ASPCA and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 3, 2022.