Virginia Pauline Sweeney
Virginia Pauline Sweeney

Virginia Pauline Sweeney, 88, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Pauline was an avid NASCAR fan and had to watch it every Sunday, she also loved to cook and was a very loving mother.

She is preceded in death by parents, Wilton and Mae Sweeney; son, Lawrence Sweeney; an infant son; sisters, Mildred, Ester, Mary, Eva Mae; brother, Sonny.

Surviving are her children, Gary Sweeney, Linda Koll (Scott), John Hicks (Gloria), Sue Hicks; grandchildren, Billy Hicks (Brooke), April Hicks, Tony Jackson, Donna Owle, Carrie Johnson (Tyler), Amber Koll, Amy, Robbie; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, George Sweeney and William Sweeney (Linda).

A celebration of Pauline's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Lotz Funeral Home, 1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke with Pastor Jeff Gardner officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 11, 2022, from 2 until 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Lotz Funeral Home.

Burial will be held at Sweeney Family Cemetery Floyd, VA 24091

Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
11
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lotz Funeral Home
1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke, VA
Apr
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lotz Funeral Home
1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke, VA
Apr
12
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Lotz Funeral Home
1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke, VA
