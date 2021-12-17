Waldemar Arno Oelschlager died peacefully on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Friendship South in Roanoke, Va. after a long battle with cancer. True to his optimistic character, he never wavered in his belief that he would beat the disease and live a healthy life. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kathryn Krisch Oelschlager; his sons, Dietrich Eckehard Oelschlager and Roland Alexander Oelschlager (Claudia); his daughter, Ingrid Oelschlager Chambers (Shannon), his stepdaughter, Jacqueline Amy Loeb, and his grandchildren, Peter, Johannes, and Annabelle.
Born in Germany in 1945, his life was a miracle of sorts before it even began. His mother, Elsbeth Schaar, escaped from East Prussia at the age of 19 - along with her 17-year-old sister - all while unknowingly pregnant with Waldemar. At the urge of their parents, the girls ventured on foot into the woods, heading west with only the belongings that would fit on a single toboggan. After being held at gunpoint by soldiers and facing near-certain death, they were spared on a whim and continued on foot until they stumbled upon train tracks. At the sound of an approaching train, the girls waved their hands, only to realize that the train was transporting wounded soldiers west-bound and would not come to a stop. Abandoning their toboggan, they outstretched their arms as the least injured of the soldiers pulled them into the moving train through its car windows. They safely arrived in Berlin and started a new life.
A child of the world, Waldemar was born in Thüringen, spent most of his adolescence in Bremerhaven, and attended the University of Hamburg, before leaving Germany and embarking on a global life. With a scholarship secured, he pursued a MBA at the University of Texas at Austin, where he convinced the administration to let him earn his degree in one year instead of two (he was, in fact, the ultimate purveyor of German efficiency). He went on to have a successful career with Cooper Industries, climbing the corporate ladder as he moved offices around the world. He lived in the Netherlands, Mexico, Germany, England, and Canada, North Carolina, Texas, and ultimately, Virginia. The change of culture and language never intimidated him; he simply learned each new language he could, wracking up a linguist pedigree beyond his places of residence, from German to English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, and Dutch. Throughout his life, one of his favorite pastimes was traveling the globe with friends and family.
When asked about the place he loved most in the world, his answer was Roanoke, Va. Traveling south on interstate 81 for the first time, he recalls driving over a hill and seeing Roanoke ahead of him, laid out like a dream. He knew it was the place he was meant to spend the rest of his days and so it was, starting as home for him and his sons in 1983. He put a stake in the ground with the purchase of a historic brick English Tudor house and not long after, met the love of his life Kathy. They joined families and with three teenagers and a new baby girl, started the next phase of their life together.
He was an unofficial engineer by hobby, a person who could fix anything and created countless solutions to home projects. He went on to have a second successful career as a business owner and operator of both BMI, a tool import business, and Charter, a Lynchburg-based wood furniture producer for the hospitality industry.
To everyone who knew him, Waldemar was steadfast, hardworking, intellectual, kind - an unwavering force of life. Not once would you hear a complaint, not even amongst his years of battling cancer. Even when the pain was too much to bear, a hello or story from a loved one would bring on his well-known, cheek-to-cheek smile. Just months before his passing, when he was so weak he could barely stand, he walked his youngest daughter down the aisle at her wedding and held her for their father-daughter dance. He always referred to his children as "Ritter ohne Furcht und Tadel," translated roughly to knights without fear or flaw. He was our "Ritter ohne Furcht und Tadel."
Waldemar will be laid to rest at a private family cemetery in West Virginia in the midst of history and nature, two of his favorite things. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to North Cross School (4254 Colonial Ave, Roanoke, VA 24018), which all of his children attended, or the Friendship Foundation (367 Hershberger Road, Roanoke, VA 24012), where the nurses and staff served as his angels in his final days.
He will be missed by many, but the impact of his character and values will live on.
October 1998. I met Waldemar Oelschlager. As a self-employed CPA, I interviewed with Waldemar regarding Charter, one of his companies, as a client. I thought to myself this person is going to be a strict task master and maybe "challenging" to work with. As years went by I found that, yes, he was a strict task master and at times frustrating to work with. I also found this to be a redeeming quality. Waldemar relentlessly pursued near perfection. I, accordingly, would find myself seeking the same near perfection. I became a better professional CPA and learned to appreciate the experience of knowing and working with Waldemar. I strongly suspect his children have benefited from his drive for perfection as they are all very obviously very intelligent and talented professionals. (Although, maybe while they were teenagers, Waldemar´s values were less appreciated at the time...having to sneak sodas!!)
We worked together all these years, not worked for, but together. Had successes and failures. Celebrated the successes and learned from the failures. With Waldemar´s famous optimism, the failures were seen as an opportunity...lessons to be learned, never repeated.
As a father, I admired the pride he took in his children and the tales of their accomplishments over the years. I knew them well before meeting them face to face. I also was aware of the love and respect he had for Kathy. Any time during meetings, discussions, whatever the emergency of the moment, a phone call from Kathy would come first and, only afterwards would the discussion or problem resolution continue.
Co-workers and I had many stories we told of Waldemar. Sometimes we would laugh. Sometimes question the relentless optimism. In the end, however, we would all agree he´s doing something right and that we all benefited from it. A co-worker told me a story of Waldemar riding his bicycle from his home to his BMI Tools company. Of course, he could have driven, but how foolish when everyone knows the healthy benefit of bicycle riding. Anyway, during the course of one of his many bicycle rides, he passed a penny laying on the ground and couldn´t stop thinking about that penny while he was at BMI. On the return trip home, he saw the penny again and was "forced" to dismount and pocket the penny. Typical Waldemar behavior. Wonder what happened to that penny? Probably continued a fulfilling life in a cabinet drawer or car ashtray.
Waldemar had quite a full life long before we met. A lot of it I learned in bits and pieces. The education and professional life are well known. What intrigued me the most was the experience of a young man emigrating to America from Germany. The transition from a post-war Germany to rural North Carolina must have been an eye-opener. It´s difficult for us, American born and raised, to appreciate the challenges of learning a new language and exposure to the American culture of the southern United States of the 1950´s and 1960´s. Waldemar must have approached the challenge with his typical energetic and relentless approach to obstacles.
All of us know of Waldemar´s obsession with healthy foods. I learned to appreciate, of all things, sardines. He taught me the benefits of this under-appreciated, un-corrupted source of nutrients. I shared sardines brought back from my trips to Mediterranean countries. I believe he appreciated the sardines more than chocolates, rioja wine, ouzo, raki, or tsipouro.
I hope the coming weeks and months will soften some of the grief Kathy and all of Waldemar´s family are now experiencing. Continue living full lives as he would have wished. During future holidays and family gatherings, pause and tell stories and remember great times together. The greatest honor to someone we loved is simply remembering.
Kathy, Roland, Dieter, Jacky, and Ingrid, I was saddened to hear the news concerning your Husband/Dad. When I first Met Walt about 15 years ago it was during an interview to begin working together. We had some similarities in life as some of the things I was facing at that time he had gone through in a different way and he and I connected on many levels. I very soon came to appreciate that Walt's conversations and questions were from a genuine interest in life and helping me to excel. He was always encouraging me to work on areas in life that he knew would make me not only a better employee but a better person. We had many evenings when we lingered after work and shared about what was happening in each of our lives. I was always fascinated to learn about his past and he always made me feel as if he had a genuine interest in mine. As a result of working so closely together, I came to look to Walt as not only an employer but a friend. After the passing of my own Dad, I would often go to Walt for advice in areas I used to inquire about previously with my Dad. I could always count on his straightforward positive and
wise approach to filtering past emotions and superficial things and drawing a box around the details that mattered. This was often very helpful to me. Walt looked at every situation as an opportunity more than a conflict. I watched and learned from him how to make his customers feel appreciated and that they were of great importance to him and the company. He taught me many things about business and how to treat customers. It was my extreme pleasure to work together with him one on one. Many of the sayings he would say often I find I have adopted into my own life.
It is a great testimony to the influence of a person when others repeat some of their expressions. Many of my own customers often hear me say "Happy good morning (name of person)". He had a cup half-full approach to life and patience that I often reflect on. Whenever a difficulty arose he would say "Great, Tom here's an opportunity to Excell" A great influencer and optimist. It is clear to me that I am a better person because of the investment of time and conversations he placed into my life. I think the picture you chose is excellent as it emphasizes to me his smile which I often enjoyed. I send my condolences to all of you and am glad to have not only worked for and together with Walt but also to have been able to consider him my friend and Mentor. I have missed interacting with him the last 2 years and will miss being able to call him for advice and just to chat. Some of my favorite times were after work just getting together for a meal where away from the pressure of the business his funloving personality came forth. I always loved to hear about his Sking trips when he returned and many other things he enjoyed. Thanks for sharing him with the rest of us.
20 December 2021
Dear Kathy and Family,
Please accept our heartfelt condolences to you and all the family. We were privileged to have known Waldemar for a long time and feel a great sadness with his passing.
Waldemar, a business major, joined Cooper-Bessemer in 1968 in Mt Vernon, Ohio where we met for the first time. Being a fellow German I soon learned that both our families had the background of fleeing from the Russians in 1945, hence had a similar beginning in life as refugees.
With Waldemar´s arrival there were now three Germans employees of Cooper living in this pleasant small town. There was Eckhard Fabricius, Waldemar and myself.
We had a ball - as the expression goes - at work and play.
However, with Waldemar around, one day things took a revealing turn when he introduced his imported Mercedes Sedan. Eckhard had a large Ford with which he pulled his boat that we all used to go water-skiing in nearby lakes. Now, Waldemar proudly showed us his trailer hitch hook on the Mercedes with which he offered to do some of the towing of the boat. Great idea we all thought but soon noticed that the German ball was too big to connect to the boat´s trailer. Eckhard and I agreed the solution was to take the German hitch ball off and mount a US hitch ball instead. NOT Waldemar. He thought it a waste of time ( and money ) as he had two engineers that could file down the German ball to the required trailer hitch size. As much as we wanted to resist Waldemar, he made us do it, and in the end he was satisfied with our/his work - of course he helped in the process.
Reflecting on this small story within his early life one can see Waldemar´s true colours that he would develop and carry throughout his life. Belief in his judgement, keep focus, be energetic, convincing others of his setting solutions, keep smiling, stay optimistic, be the self-assured leader yet considerate for all he employed, met and encountered.
Life is really enhanced if one meets a Waldemar, hence, so was mine.
Friendship is the most precious gift of life, and even though distance and time take its toll our Friendship did not suffer and continued. Wherever and whenever we met, even in this modern world via FaceTime it was like distance and time never played a part. Judith and I had our last FaceTime conversation with Waldemar on 10 October 2021. He was an exemplary optimist.
Waldemar, we miss you, you will stay in our hearts forever!
Kathy, Roland, Dieter, Jacky and Ingrid, our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Heiko
I am Don Lakey's wife...Don worked with Waldemar as his part-time CFO. Waldemar has been part of our lives for 24 years...more than 1/2 of our married life. I am so very sad to hear of his passing. Even though I did not see him that often, I always welcomed his calls to Don of "Happy Good Morning Dorice". I have fond memories of him taking Don and me to the Lynchburg Airport for an international flight so that we could leave our car at Charter to save parking money. He was generous to us with bottles of wine (also from Kathy) because he knew how much we loved them! We shared our travels together through Don and I am so happy he and Kathy were able to visit Obidos Portugal. He was an inspiration in his battle of cancer, not only to us, but to my best friend of 45 years who is battling her own cancer...she gained confidence from him. I will miss him very much..what an optimist (like me) and a true warrior. God speed Waldemar and thank you.
Waldemar and I met in Mt.Vernon, Ohio in the late sixties: two young men, working a lot, having much fun together like boating or water-skiing together. Later we met again in the Netherland working for different Divisions of Cooper Ind. We had some wonderful trips together both driving Porsches going skiing in the Alpes. Further-on we both moved to England, Waldemar living south of London, myself in the north of London working again for different Cooper Divisions. But we again met regularly on weekends, hiking thru nearby forests. Then he returned to the USA and I moved to Duesseldorf, Germany. Nevertheless we kept in touch on the phone or visiting each other. Whenever Waldemar came to Germany to visit his mother he always stopped by in Duesseldorf, sometimes accompanied by Kathy. Again we wanted to meet in spring of 2020 but the Pandemic crossed our plans. At least I met Waldemar near Fritzlar, Germany, where he stayed for another therapy. I am so glad having met him there, not knowing it would be our last meeting. He always was such a positiv thinking, helpful and generous friend - I will miss him, so does my wife Brigitte! Our thought are with Kathy, Roland, Dieter, Jacky and Ingrid.
Eckhard
Dear Kathy, I am very sorry to hear about Waldemar and his struggles. He was one of my favorites ! I enjoyed serving on the Red Cross board with him. Maybe because we shared the same opinions. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. He will be fondly remembered by many not only for his welcoming smile but for his kindness. Grief can be hard but special memories will help you cope.
To Kathy and family i am so sorry for your lost but i do remember the great times i had as working for him as his secretary at Gardner. What a wonderful and caring man and he will be missed by many. I have many fond memories with you and your family as a friend.
Judy
I began work for Walt on Dec 1, 1994 and it was the best and most important job I've ever had. It has made a huge difference for me and I am happy to say I got to tell that to him about 2 months ago. All of the things noted in the obit about his focus on work and his unrelenting energy are very true. I've never met anyone like him on that score or even approaching him. He also, when the 'work dust' settled so to speak, was funny, sometimes outrageously so. I am so sorry about his passing and have been dreading it for the last month or so. My condolences to his family. Walt loved a blue sky like no one I've known and so he will be buried under that sky on his son's property. RIP.
I am so so sorry to hear this. Waldemar was truly part of my life growing up in Roanoke VA. My deepest sympathies to Kathy, Roland, Dieder, Jaquoline, and Ingrid.