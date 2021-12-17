Waldemar Oelschlager



August 28, 1945 - December 15, 2021



Waldemar Arno Oelschlager died peacefully on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Friendship South in Roanoke, Va. after a long battle with cancer. True to his optimistic character, he never wavered in his belief that he would beat the disease and live a healthy life. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kathryn Krisch Oelschlager; his sons, Dietrich Eckehard Oelschlager and Roland Alexander Oelschlager (Claudia); his daughter, Ingrid Oelschlager Chambers (Shannon), his stepdaughter, Jacqueline Amy Loeb, and his grandchildren, Peter, Johannes, and Annabelle.



Born in Germany in 1945, his life was a miracle of sorts before it even began. His mother, Elsbeth Schaar, escaped from East Prussia at the age of 19 - along with her 17-year-old sister - all while unknowingly pregnant with Waldemar. At the urge of their parents, the girls ventured on foot into the woods, heading west with only the belongings that would fit on a single toboggan. After being held at gunpoint by soldiers and facing near-certain death, they were spared on a whim and continued on foot until they stumbled upon train tracks. At the sound of an approaching train, the girls waved their hands, only to realize that the train was transporting wounded soldiers west-bound and would not come to a stop. Abandoning their toboggan, they outstretched their arms as the least injured of the soldiers pulled them into the moving train through its car windows. They safely arrived in Berlin and started a new life.



A child of the world, Waldemar was born in Thüringen, spent most of his adolescence in Bremerhaven, and attended the University of Hamburg, before leaving Germany and embarking on a global life. With a scholarship secured, he pursued a MBA at the University of Texas at Austin, where he convinced the administration to let him earn his degree in one year instead of two (he was, in fact, the ultimate purveyor of German efficiency). He went on to have a successful career with Cooper Industries, climbing the corporate ladder as he moved offices around the world. He lived in the Netherlands, Mexico, Germany, England, and Canada, North Carolina, Texas, and ultimately, Virginia. The change of culture and language never intimidated him; he simply learned each new language he could, wracking up a linguist pedigree beyond his places of residence, from German to English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, and Dutch. Throughout his life, one of his favorite pastimes was traveling the globe with friends and family.



When asked about the place he loved most in the world, his answer was Roanoke, Va. Traveling south on interstate 81 for the first time, he recalls driving over a hill and seeing Roanoke ahead of him, laid out like a dream. He knew it was the place he was meant to spend the rest of his days and so it was, starting as home for him and his sons in 1983. He put a stake in the ground with the purchase of a historic brick English Tudor house and not long after, met the love of his life Kathy. They joined families and with three teenagers and a new baby girl, started the next phase of their life together.



He was an unofficial engineer by hobby, a person who could fix anything and created countless solutions to home projects. He went on to have a second successful career as a business owner and operator of both BMI, a tool import business, and Charter, a Lynchburg-based wood furniture producer for the hospitality industry.



To everyone who knew him, Waldemar was steadfast, hardworking, intellectual, kind - an unwavering force of life. Not once would you hear a complaint, not even amongst his years of battling cancer. Even when the pain was too much to bear, a hello or story from a loved one would bring on his well-known, cheek-to-cheek smile. Just months before his passing, when he was so weak he could barely stand, he walked his youngest daughter down the aisle at her wedding and held her for their father-daughter dance. He always referred to his children as "Ritter ohne Furcht und Tadel," translated roughly to knights without fear or flaw. He was our "Ritter ohne Furcht und Tadel."



Waldemar will be laid to rest at a private family cemetery in West Virginia in the midst of history and nature, two of his favorite things. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to North Cross School (4254 Colonial Ave, Roanoke, VA 24018), which all of his children attended, or the Friendship Foundation (367 Hershberger Road, Roanoke, VA 24012), where the nurses and staff served as his angels in his final days.



He will be missed by many, but the impact of his character and values will live on.



Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2021.