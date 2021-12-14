Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
C. Edwin Bradford Jr.
C. Edwin

Bradford Jr.

C. Edwin Bradford Jr., 74, of Hilton Head, SC died December 11, 2021. He was the son of Clarissa B. Bradford and the late Clarence E. Bradford Sr.

He was born in Florence, SC. He graduated from McClenaghan High School and USC in Columbia and John Marshall Law College in Savannah, GA. He was a longtime businessman in Hilton Head.

He is survived by his mother; his wife, Cyndi Howell Bradford; son, John Hunter Bradford (Savanna); granddaughter, Adrianna; sisters, Becky (Harold) Miller and Pam Gaines; and other relatives.

He was a Christian and of Baptist Faith. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 15 at Ebenezer Baptist Church Chapel, Florence, SC. Memorials can be made to Tans Bay Baptist Church, 1315 S. Irby St., Florence, SC 29505.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Ebenezer Baptist Church Chapel
Florence, SC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Cyndi so saddened to hear of Eddy´s passing you are both a part of our fondest memories
Brian and Gloria
Friend
January 15, 2022
Our deepest condolences to Cyndie, John Hunter, Eddie´s mom and sisters. Eddie was a great guy, a great ball player and a friend you could rely on.
Ross and Shay Thames
Friend
December 15, 2021
We are so sorry to see this. Eddie was a great guy...and those eyes! Thinking of you,Cyndie, and John Hunter.
Marsha & Jimmy Emanuel
Friend
December 15, 2021
Eddie was my partner in crime at Moore Jr High great friend and memories
Pleas overby
December 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results