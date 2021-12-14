C. Edwin



Bradford Jr.



C. Edwin Bradford Jr., 74, of Hilton Head, SC died December 11, 2021. He was the son of Clarissa B. Bradford and the late Clarence E. Bradford Sr.



He was born in Florence, SC. He graduated from McClenaghan High School and USC in Columbia and John Marshall Law College in Savannah, GA. He was a longtime businessman in Hilton Head.



He is survived by his mother; his wife, Cyndi Howell Bradford; son, John Hunter Bradford (Savanna); granddaughter, Adrianna; sisters, Becky (Harold) Miller and Pam Gaines; and other relatives.



He was a Christian and of Baptist Faith. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.



Memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 15 at Ebenezer Baptist Church Chapel, Florence, SC. Memorials can be made to Tans Bay Baptist Church, 1315 S. Irby St., Florence, SC 29505.



Published by SCNow on Dec. 14, 2021.