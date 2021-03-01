Debra Genese Snider



Mcphatter



Debra Genese Snider Mcphatter of Darlington, South Carolina, passed away in the early hours of Thursday, February 25th, 2021. She was born to parents Genese Snider and the late Lewis Snider on July 2, 1961. Debra graduated from St. Johns High School and received a nursing degree at Florence Darlington Technical College. She is survived by her mother Genese Snider and brother Ray Snider. Debra is survived by former husbands Freddie Mcphatter, Danny Whitt, five children: Heidi Whitt, Danial Whitt, Jessica Mcphatter, Caitlin Mcphatter, and Jade Mcphatter. She is also survived by her grandchildren Adrianna Shealy, Landon Eaddy, Gavin Eaddy, Alissa Daniels, Allie Legge, Breanna Whitt, and Blakely Whitt.



Her memorial service will be held March 1st, 2021 at 4 PM at Kistler- Hardee funeral home in Darlington, South Carolina. Family will be receiving friends and loved ones for visitation from 3PM – 4PM.



Debra was a loving mother and devoted all her time to her children and grandchildren. She loved shopping and traveling with her family. She was a mother to everyone that met her.



Debra worked as a nurse for over twenty years. She had a nurturing spirit and loved to help everybody; from when her children fell off bikes for the first time to nursing her mother back to good health. Debra Mcphatter is remembered to be a loving and hardworking mother and grandmother.



Published by SCNow on Mar. 1, 2021.