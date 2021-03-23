Joyce Allen



FLORENCE – Joyce Allen Guffey, 85, died on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Joyce was born on January 12, 1936, in Forest City, North Carolina to the late George Sabie Allen and Alma Baynard Allen. She was married to her high school sweetheart, B. Dean Guffey, for 44 years until his death in 2000.



Their children are Allen Dean Guffey (Ellen) of Florence, SC, Candi Guffey Krug (Steve) of Luray, VA, Neil Eugene Guffey (Meredith) of Alpharetta, GA, Sharon Guffey Kirby (Joseph) of Florence, SC. Their grandchildren are Rett Bruner (Kelly), Jennifer Guffey Morris (Earl), Robert Dean Guffey (Lindsay), Lauren Noelle Guffey, Jordan Guffey Oswalt (Caleb), Taylor Joyce Kirby, Alexander Dean Kirby, George Neil Guffey and Grace Jean Guffey. Their great-grandchildren are EJ Morris, Drew Morris, Addison Guffey, Gage Morris and Grayson Guffey and Graeme Bruner.



Joyce is survived by her sister Lois Yelton and brother Dan Allen. She was predeceased by two sisters, Madge McGimsey and Frances Allen, and by two brothers, Bill Allen and Bob Allen.



Joyce graduated from Mars Hill College in Mars Hill, North Carolina, after which she taught school for several years in Virginia. She and Dean resided in Richmond, VA and then Greensboro, NC, and then settled in Florence, SC, where Dean worked for Sears. She and Dean were very active and dedicated to service in churches in numerous capacities. They were charter members of Trinity Presbyterian Church, where Joyce served as church hostess for the last 36 years.



Joyce had a very special gift for cooking, decorating and coordinating special events of all kinds, from designing the flowers and table settings to making the cakes-she tirelessly worked to make everything special down to the smallest details. Another of her gifts was her beautiful singing voice, which she used in worship and praise as a choir member and soloist. She also had a very special place in her heart for providing love and service to the Men's Area Rescue Mission (now known as The House of Hope).



Above all, Joyce was a joyful servant and lived every single day serving and loving others and modeling a servant heart for countless friends, family and fellow church congregants. In all things, her motivation was her love for the Lord, and she lived every single day of her life in faithful service to Him. Her family was a source of great joy to her, and she loved them all beautifully well throughout her life. The lasting impact of her love and service upon all who knew her is immeasurable.



"Well done, good and faithful servant!" Matthew 25:21



The family will receive visitors and friends at Waters-Powell Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, March 24 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either Trinity Presbyterian Church or The House of Hope of the Pee Dee Men's Home.



