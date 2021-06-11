Menu
Capt. Lily Marisa Carter Rodriguez US Army
1996 - 2021
BORN
1996
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kannaday Funeral Home - Latta
205 N Richardson St
Latta, SC
Capt. Lily Carter

Rodriguez, US Army

Lily Marisa Carter Rodriguez died May 30, 2021, in Oak Grove, Kentucky. Lily was born on March 12, 1996, in Florence, SC to Ralph and Susan Rogers Carter. She was a 2014 honor graduate of Latta High School in Latta, SC. Lily graduated summa cum laude from Winthrop University in Rock Hill, SC in May 2018 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work and a Bachelor of Arts degree in languages with a concentration in Spanish. In August 2018 Lily joined the United States Army as a participant in the Army-Master of Social Work program. She earned her MSW from the University of Kentucky in May 2020 and was currently a first lieutenant participating in the Army Social Work Internship Program. Lily was posthumously appointed to Captain in the US Army on June 4, 2021.

Lily is survived by her estranged wife Yomira Rodriguez of Lexington, Kentucky; her parents; her paternal grandmother Clara Carter, all of Latta, SC; her brother and sister-in-law Brenton Matthew Carter and Laura Huddleston Carter, and her adored niece and nephew Eleanor Lynn Carter and Brenton Matthew Carter, Jr., all of Dillon, SC. She is also survived by her three childhood best friends, Joy Price, Allison Daniel, and Dallas Gardner. Lily was predeceased by her paternal grandfather Dunn Carter and her maternal grandparents Douglas and Jaxie Church Rogers.

Although Lily's time on earth was much too short, she lived a full life. She enjoyed travel and made lasting friendships wherever she went. She was a talented artist, a runner and a hiker, and a loving pet mom to her fur babies. Lily had the intelligence and talent for many careers yet chose a life of service with United States Army Medical Service Corps in order to help others. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Memorials may be made to the Lily Carter Rodriguez Memorial Campaign at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at afsp.donordrive.com. Memorials may also be mailed to AFSP, Lily Carter Rodriguez Memorial Campaign, 199 Water St. Fl. 11, New York, NY 10038.

Funeral services have been scheduled for 2:00 PM Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Latta Baptist Church with visitation 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, June 11, at Kannaday Funeral Home, both in Latta, SC. Internment will take place at the Florence National Cemetery in Florence, SC at a later date.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kannaday Funeral Home - Latta
205 N Richardson St, Latta, SC
Jun
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Latta Baptist Church
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Kannaday Funeral Home - Latta
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lily, We spent many night talking until morning, I will never forget the friendship we had. I wish I had been there sooner. You were such a light and we always had fun together. I wish for so much more in this life with you. I know your goals and dreams and I will make sure they come true. The what if´s are always going to be there, but I know you knew you were loved and that I was a safe place. I will cherish you always. Shine bright angel. I´ll see you again. Love, Olivia
Olivia Barker
Friend
June 13, 2021
I miss Your light and all the joy you brought when you were around. Even in your passing you made me proud, CPT Rodriguez. I will Always love you and carry you in my heart and mind wherever I may go. You left your print There is no way I will ever forget you! Rest easy my friend.
Eden Kebede
Friend
June 13, 2021
