Lily, We spent many night talking until morning, I will never forget the friendship we had. I wish I had been there sooner. You were such a light and we always had fun together. I wish for so much more in this life with you. I know your goals and dreams and I will make sure they come true. The what if´s are always going to be there, but I know you knew you were loved and that I was a safe place. I will cherish you always. Shine bright angel. I´ll see you again. Love, Olivia

Olivia Barker Friend June 13, 2021