Monty Lamont Thomas
FUNERAL HOME
Mitchell-Josey Funeral Home Inc
612 S Main St
Darlington, SC
Monty Lamont Thomas, 43, of Darlington died Monday, March 22, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Mitchell-Josey Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 835 Billy Farrow Hwy., Darlington.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 24, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Mitchell-Josey Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest heartfelt condolences to the family I knew all of my life. I'm hurting deep inside also..so I know how y'all is hurting. God keep this family strong through their hard times. Love y'all & God bless!!!
Delores Porter
March 26, 2021
