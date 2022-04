Connie Rae (Price) Johnson

Ida Grove, Iowa

71, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Services: Dec. 21 at 2 p.m., Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home, Mapleton, Iowa. Burial: after the service, Mount Hope Cemetery, Mapleton. Visitation: Dec. 21 from 12 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, limited to 15 people at a time. Masks and social distancing required.