Doug Smith, born Iain Douglas MacDonald Smith, 66, of Dakota Dunes passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at a Sioux City hospital surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness.

Visitation with the family present will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday at Grace United Methodist Church. Rev. Jim Shirbourn will officiate. The service will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/xZZ01Gs6dYc. Immediately following, burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of Doug's life will be at the Dakota Dunes Country Club beginning at 4 p.m. for all family and friends. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Doug was born Sept. 4, 1955, in Ayrshire, Scotland; he was the son of Rina M. (Rennie) and George MacDonald Smith. The family came to Sioux City when Doug was a child, maintaining dual citizenship until his death. He attended Central High School for three years and then was a member of the first graduating class of North High School in 1973.

Doug was a four-sport athlete and still holds the 4x100 city track record. He went onto play baseball and football for the University of South Dakota, graduating with a BS degree in Business Management in 1978. He was inducted into the USD Coyote Athletic Hall of Fame as the only Coyote football and baseball player ever named All NCC in both sports. Doug was and will always be a member of the Coyote Brotherhood.

Doug married Rose Gualazzi and to this union two sons were born, Brandon Douglas and Dustin David. Doug later met Pamela Miller to which they enjoyed nearly 36 loving years together. They loved to travel with friends, both abroad and domestic, enjoying golf and sightseeing. The highlight of their travels was on Nov. 15, 2002, when they exchanged their wedding vows in Hilton Head, S.C.

Doug worked in the insurance industry for nearly 35 years, finishing his career as District Claims Manager and Claims Auditor for IMT Insurance. He enjoyed golf and was a member of Two Rivers and the Dakota Dunes Country Club. He was a three-time Club Champion at Two Rivers, and over his golfing career had four holes-in-one.

Doug had a true passion for coaching youth sports, beginning with his sons. This passion moved him to volunteer coach multiple teams and hundreds of kids in the Siouxland area for 18 years. Doug not only taught the skills to succeed but how to be good sportsmen. Doug loved his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them on vacation, playing cards, and watching them participate in sports and many activities. Dustin and Brandon have carried on their father's legacy in their coaching.

Doug was an exceptional person working through much adversity and never complaining, always willing to move forward no matter how tough the going was. Doug always persevered no matter what hand he was dealt. Quoted by a fellow golf buddy "Doug was a true gentleman." Doug was also a gentle soul, in loving their many family pets. One special black cat, Izzy, who passed away earlier this year, is likely looking for him.

Kelly Higgins was a friend like no other, when in 2015 he donated one of his kidneys, giving Doug a second chance. In Doug's last months Kelly and other friends and family were there to help and provide support.

He is survived by his wife Pam Miller-Smith of Dakota Dunes; two sons Brandon (Tessa) Smith and Dustin (Katie) Smith, all of Kansas City, Mo.; mother, Rina M. Hansen of Chicago, Ill.; two brothers Grant Smith and Neil Hansen; five grandchildren Evan and Tatum Smith, and Dillon, Brooke, and Kyla Smith.

Doug was preceded in death by his father George; stepfather Andrew Hansen; and father-in-law Robert Miller.

Memorials may be directed to University of South Dakota Foundation, 1110 North Dakota Street, Vermillion, SD 57069, in support of a football scholarship in Doug's name.