Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dwayne Vincent Hupke
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Dwayne Vincent 'Hup' Hupke

Cherokee, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

Dwayne Vincent "Hup" Hupke, 93, of Cherokee, Iowa, formerly Sioux City, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at Accura Healthcare in Cherokee.

Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Mater Dei Parish, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with the Rev. Daniel Rupp as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Sioux City. Visitation, with the family present, will be one hour prior to the service. Masks and distancing is requested by those planning on attending. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com. Unfortunately, Coronavirus (COVID-19) has had an impact on all our lives and affects our ability to pay tribute and say goodbye as we would like to those so near and dear to us.

They say angels walk amongst us: Dwayne was the son and brother the angels sing about. Dwayne was the 3rd of nine children and never let his treasured mother and siblings down. He took on the role of the man of the family always making sure there was food on the table, and everyone was safe. He was known as "Hup" and always entered a room with a smile that would melt your heart and a wit that left family gatherings with lasting memories. His large extended family loved him so dearly and will miss him very much.

Hup was born on June 13, 1927, in Mapleton, Iowa, to John and Mary Rose (Uhl) Hupke. He attended schools in Mapleton. He was called into active service in the U.S. Army on Aug. 18, 1945. Hup trained at Ft. Riley, Kansas for Infantry Basic Training before returning home for a furlough. Returning to the Army, he trained at Ft. Ord, Calif. for overseas duty.

While serving with the 603rd Medium Tank Company in Japan, he repaired and made adjustments on small arms, rifles, carbines, and machine guns. He also cleaned weapons and occasionally worked on 75mm, 76mm, and 105 mm cannons. He attained a rank of a T4 grade Armorer Tank Commander while in Japan. Hup's group arrived in Japan shortly after the atomic bomb was dropped. He received his honorable discharge at Fort Lewis, Washington on Jan. 17, 1947.

Following his discharge, Hup returned to Mapleton, where he worked as a bricklayers tender, and worked at the lumber company before moving to Sioux City. There he met, and married, his lovely bride, Dorothy E. Fitzpatrick on Aug. 20, 1955, at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Together, Dwayne and Dorothy enjoyed traveling and adored their sweet dog, Comet.

Dwayne worked for Bekins Furniture store in Sioux City, where he was a furniture repair and refinisher, from which he retired at age 65.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting squirrels and rabbits, building bird houses, bowling, and playing pool. Hup enjoyed memberships to the Eagle's Club, American Legion, Boys of '68, Knights of Columbus, and Immaculate Conception and St. Boniface Catholic Churches.

Dwayne is survived by his wife Dorothy Hupke of Cherokee; brother, Leo (Kathy) Hupke of Cherokee; three sisters, Margie Young of Merrill, June Beacom of Sioux City, and Monica Johnston of O'Fallon, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews who will always treasure the memories of their uncle Dwayne.

Hup was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Delbert; sisters, Macile Miller, Mary Young, and Theresa Hupke (in infancy); brothers-in-law, Raymond Miller, Robert Beacom, James Young, and William Johnston; sister-in-law, Beverly Hupke; and nephews, Monty Hupke and Tim Hupke.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Mater Dei Parish, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
IA
Dec
16
Service
11:00a.m.
Mater Dei Parish, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Hugs to you all! We will always remember Dwayne´s smile and laugh. Way back when we had some fun trips together! Couldn´t ask for a better guy with a great personality to be around!
Tim and Deb McWilliams
December 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy to all the Hupke Family. Dwayne was one awesome guy. Many great memories of him and Dorothy.
Jeanette Green Anderson
December 12, 2020
My sympathy to the family I am Norm Greens widow
Doris Green
December 12, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results