Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janice Stokesberry Beermann
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA

Janice Stokesberry Beermann

Marcus, Iowa

Janice (Stokesberry) Beermann passed away on March 30, 2022 surrounded by family, after her third recurrence of cancer.

Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, at Grace UMC in Marcus. A time of fellowship and food will follow at the Marcus Community Center. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jan was born June 1, 1935, to James and Garnet (Krouse) Stokesberry in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She graduated from Oelwein High School and then from UNI, with a teaching certificate. She was united in marriage to Gary C. Beermann, her faithful husband of 62 years, on Oct. 19, 1957.

While she had many roles in her life: daughter, sister, wife, mother, friend, and teacher, her favorite was probably grandmother! Family was everything to Jan, always putting them as the top priority, a trait she learned from her mother. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren knew they were loved and treasured. Her friends knew that as well, as she enjoyed sharing her home, hosting meals, visiting on the phone, or sending a card.

Her other passion was teaching, especially younger children. Jan worked as a kindergarten teacher in West Union, then later as a teacher's aide in Rochelle, Ill. Her love of children and teaching is one she shared with her mother, her sister, an aunt, and a daughter-in-law. She always sought to pass along the gift of reading and was often found with a grandchild on her lap and a book in her hand.

Jan Beermann was a lifelong United Methodist and lived a Christian life based on loving and serving others. It was her faith that gave her peace, especially in her last days. Deep and lasting friendships were made at West Union, Lovely Lane (Cedar Rapids), Rochelle, and Grace United Methodist churches.

Jan is survived by her children Belinda (Jim) Leavitt of Marcus, Della (Mark) Degner of West Des Moines, Iowa, and G. Scott (Frances) Beermann of Glendale, Ariz.; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren Kent Leavitt, Kevin (Sarah) Leavitt, Barry Degner, Tracy (Matt) Moklestad, Logan Beermann, Audrey Beermann, Jonathan, Autumn, and David Leavitt, and Sawyer, Everett, Miles, and Levi Moklestad; sister, Judy Stokesberry; and three brothers-in-law Roger Beermann, Ron (Colette) Beermann, and Bryce (Cindy) Beermann.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary C. Beermann; parents, James Stokesberry and Garnet (Krouse) Stokesberry; and a sister-in-law, Anne Beermann.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Grace United Methodist Church.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.