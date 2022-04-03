Janice Stokesberry Beermann

Marcus, Iowa

Janice (Stokesberry) Beermann passed away on March 30, 2022 surrounded by family, after her third recurrence of cancer.

Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, at Grace UMC in Marcus. A time of fellowship and food will follow at the Marcus Community Center. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jan was born June 1, 1935, to James and Garnet (Krouse) Stokesberry in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She graduated from Oelwein High School and then from UNI, with a teaching certificate. She was united in marriage to Gary C. Beermann, her faithful husband of 62 years, on Oct. 19, 1957.

While she had many roles in her life: daughter, sister, wife, mother, friend, and teacher, her favorite was probably grandmother! Family was everything to Jan, always putting them as the top priority, a trait she learned from her mother. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren knew they were loved and treasured. Her friends knew that as well, as she enjoyed sharing her home, hosting meals, visiting on the phone, or sending a card.

Her other passion was teaching, especially younger children. Jan worked as a kindergarten teacher in West Union, then later as a teacher's aide in Rochelle, Ill. Her love of children and teaching is one she shared with her mother, her sister, an aunt, and a daughter-in-law. She always sought to pass along the gift of reading and was often found with a grandchild on her lap and a book in her hand.

Jan Beermann was a lifelong United Methodist and lived a Christian life based on loving and serving others. It was her faith that gave her peace, especially in her last days. Deep and lasting friendships were made at West Union, Lovely Lane (Cedar Rapids), Rochelle, and Grace United Methodist churches.

Jan is survived by her children Belinda (Jim) Leavitt of Marcus, Della (Mark) Degner of West Des Moines, Iowa, and G. Scott (Frances) Beermann of Glendale, Ariz.; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren Kent Leavitt, Kevin (Sarah) Leavitt, Barry Degner, Tracy (Matt) Moklestad, Logan Beermann, Audrey Beermann, Jonathan, Autumn, and David Leavitt, and Sawyer, Everett, Miles, and Levi Moklestad; sister, Judy Stokesberry; and three brothers-in-law Roger Beermann, Ron (Colette) Beermann, and Bryce (Cindy) Beermann.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary C. Beermann; parents, James Stokesberry and Garnet (Krouse) Stokesberry; and a sister-in-law, Anne Beermann.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Grace United Methodist Church.