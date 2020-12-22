Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeffrey S. Wunder
1963 - 2020
BORN
1963
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wintz Funeral Home - Laurel
116 E. 2nd St.
Laurel, NE

Jeffrey S. Wunder

Dixon, Neb.

Jeffrey S. Wunder, 57, of Dixon passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne, Neb.

Service for Jeffrey will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel, Neb. Memorials may be directed to the family or to the Dixon Volunteer Fire Department.

Jeff was born March 24, 1963 in Lincoln, Neb. to Robert and Janet (Schleiger) Wunder. Jeff graduated from Northeast High School in Lincoln and went on to study Computer Science at Southeast Community College in Lincoln. He loved anything to do with computers. He and his best friend, Scott Dodge, created their own computer program while in high school. On June 14, 2014, Jeff married Sherry Popovitz in Lincoln. Sherry and Jeff joked that he was Sherry's IT guy. At the time of his death, Jeff was employed by Splash City in Sioux City.

Jeff had many hobbies and especially enjoyed the outdoors. He created a group called the Wandering Wunders in order to share his experiences of camping and outdoor life. Jeff loved going on adventures and sharing those adventures with this community. He also loved storm chasing and was an administrator for the Siouxland Severe Weather Network.

One of Jeff's favorite past times was grilling and smoking food with Chip Young and his wife Suzanne Young. They loved to compete and compare the food they would grill and smoke. Jeff, Sherry, Chip, and Suzanne formed an eating club and they especially enjoyed playing UNO together. Jeff also enjoyed his pets – his bird, Destiny; cats, Aurora and Ariel; and his dog, Athena. He and Destiny would talk and argue back and forth frequently. Jeff's family often joked about him being surrounded by all girls since all of their pets were females.

Jeff was a member of the Dixon Volunteer Fire and Rescue and was proud to have the title of "Fireman Jeff Wunder." Another very important part of Jeff's life which he shared with his father was the Masonic Lodge. He was a member of the East Lincoln Masonic Lodge #210 and held many positions over the years including Worshipful Brother, Secretary, and he was Worshipful Master two separate times. He was one of the youngest Worshipful Masters ever appointed. Jeff was a wonderful caretaker. He was always compassionate and not only cared for family and friends but the community around him. He was a loved member of his family and community and will be terribly missed.

Jeff is survived by his beloved wife Sherry (Popovitz) Wunder of Dixon; step-daughter Amber Popovitz-Gale (Michael) of Florida; his father, Robert Wunder of South Sioux City; step-mother Diane Wunder of Lincoln; uncles Ron Schleiger (Susanne) of Lincoln, Jerry Wunder (Sandy) of Marietta, Ohio; aunts, Judy Minzel (Gary) of Denton, Neb., Sharon Farly (Miles) of Marietta; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Janet (Schleiger) Wunder; grandparents, George and Audrey Wunder, and Conrad and Mollie Schleiger.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wintz Funeral Home - Laurel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wintz Funeral Home - Laurel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sad to hear of Jeff's passing especially at this time of year. I worked with Jeff in our years at Service Merchandise in Lincoln and visited his place in University Place a time or two. He was a nice guy always. So sorry for your loss.
Clark Besch
December 25, 2020
Our sympathies go out to the Wunder family. What a great son you have shared with us all these years. RIP Jeff, you were truly one of the good ones.
Richard Way
December 22, 2020
Knew Jeff from school. Another rocket lost to soon. Prayers and thoughts go out to the whole family. He is in a better place. They always take the good angels first ..
BARRY S CROSBY
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results