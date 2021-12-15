Keith M. Albright

Long Beach, Calif., formerly Sioux City

Keith M Albright, 89, of Long Beach and formerly of Sioux City passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

No service is currently planned.

Keith was born in Merrill, Iowa, on May 12, 1932, to Edward and Vera Albright. His family moved to Sioux City where Keith graduated from Leeds High school in 1950. While attending Leeds, Keith met Barbara Kay Bratt. They were married in 1952 and had three sons, Kevin, Jeff and Craig.

In Sioux City, Keith worked at Brower Asphalt Paving for many years before returning to college in his mid 40s. He received a Business degree from Morningside College and later owned and operated a sawmill with his family in Sergeant Bluff. The lifelong call of the ocean eventually pulled Keith to California in the early 1980s. He lived in and around Long Beach for the rest of his life, enjoying the warm sun, ocean breezes, and numerous friendships he made along the way.

Keith was a character whose humor and outgoing nature often led him into novel situations; like the time he spent an unplanned afternoon sharing drinks with John Wayne on a boat in Mexico, or sailing a small sailboat down the Missouri river from Sioux City to Whiting, Iowa. Keith frequently donated his time and energy to many social organizations and was a lifelong blood donor.

He is survived by three sons and their families Kevin (Melinda) of Los Alamos, N.M., Jeff (Michelle) of Ft. Collins, Colo., and Craig (Angie) of Iowa City, Iowa; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Barbara (Jackson); and former wife Kay.

In lieu of flowers, please spend some time with some sun on your face, a smile in your heart, and an appreciation for those who love you.