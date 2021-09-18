Lisa D. Beougher

Sioux City

Lisa D. Beougher, 46, of Sioux City, passed away on Sept. 12, 2021, at a local hospital.

Services will be 6 p.m. Monday at Morningside Assembly of God.Visitation will be 5 to 6 p.m. Monday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Lisa Dawn Beougher was born on Oct. 2, 1974, in Sioux City, the daughter of Henry and Ella (Bowman) Korb. Lisa married Heath Beougher on Sept. 14, 2002. Together, they made their home in Sioux City, and had three children, Katherine, Jake, and Ian Beougher.

Lisa loved to do puzzles, read, and listen to 70's music, especially Steely Dan and the song,"Scarborough Fair" by Simon and Garfunkel. However, what Lisa liked the most was watching Kansas City football, Go Chiefs.

Lisa was an incredible mom, friend, daughter, wife, coworker and karaoke singer. If you witnessed it, you understand. Lisa was able to bless others by donating her organs.

She is survived by her husband, Heath Beougher of Sioux City; three children, Katherine, Jake, and Ian Beougher of Sioux City; her mother, Ella (Bowman) Korb; a sister, Lashawn Korb; and her best friend (since the 1st grade), Angie (Jeff) Welch and their children, Karter, Clinton, Jack, and Emma Welch.

Lisa is preceded in death by her father, Henry Korb.

The hole she left by passing will never be filled.