Marilyn Cox Byers

Smithland, Iowa

Marilyn Cox Byers, 73, of Smithland, Wife, Mom, Grandmother, Sister, Friend, Choir Director, Sunday School Teacher, Community Volunteer extraordinaire passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 after a nine-year battle with Alzheimer's/Dementia at Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting, Iowa.

Marilyn's life will be celebrated with a visitation at the Hornick United Methodist Church, Hornick, Iowa, today with the family present from 5 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. The Celebration of Life Service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the church with Pastor Catie Newman officiating. Interment will immediately follow the service at Little Sioux Township Cemetery at Smithland, followed by a lunch at the church. Livestreaming for the service will be viewable on the Hornick United Methodist Facebook Page. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com

Marilyn Bethine Cox was born to Orval K. and Katherine Gambs Cox, at home at her beloved Valley View Farm near Hornick, Iowa on Mother's Day, May 9, 1948, while her three sisters, Kay, Linda, and Marcia were singing at church and were so excited to add a fourth member to the Cox Girls Trio.

Marilyn attended Hornick, Holly Springs-Hornick School and graduated from Westwood High School in Sloan, Iowa, in 1966 where she treasured being a part of the music programs, especially Marching Band and Rebelaires. After graduation she attended Iowa State University and then Morningside College, graduating with a degree in Elementary Education.

Marilyn married the love of her life Maurice D. Byers on Aug. 9, 1970. As a young married couple, they lived in Mondamin, Iowa, where Marilyn taught elementary school at West Harrison Community Schools. They welcomed their son, Troy Michael, in 1972. In 1973 they returned to Hornick to farm. Daughter, Rebecca Lynn, was born in 1975, and son, Timothy Mark, in 1982. Marilyn taught Kindergarten for the Westwood Community School District before dedicating her life to raising her three children and serving her community.

Marilyn was deeply involved in activities that benefited the community she loved so much. She was a member of the Hornick United Methodist Church and took on many roles for the benefit of the church, including Sunday School Teacher, Vacation Bible School Coordinator, UMYF Youth Group Leader, Member of United Methodist Women, and her most cherished role as the Music Director, where she directed the Chancel Choir and started a new Tone Chime Choir. She loved selecting music and preparing Christmas and Easter Cantatas that would glorify the Lord.

As a member of the Hornick Library Club, Marilyn helped fundraise and secure grant money for the Hornick Library Addition completed in the mid-1980s. She also served as a longtime member of the Woodbury County Library Board. She dedicated herself to the passage of the Bond Issue for construction of a new K-12 School Building for the Westwood Community Schools.

She was a member of the planning committee for the Hornick Centennial Celebration in 1987. She was active in helping with the Willow Workers 4-H club, fundraising for the American Cancer Society and was a dedicated volunteer at Pleasant View Care Center where she led sing-alongs and organized musical performances for the residents. After her children were older, she returned to work at Westwood Community School as a paraprofessional in many different classrooms, including the Early Childhood Special Ed and Kindergarten classrooms up until her retirement.

After retirement, Marilyn enjoyed traveling with Maury to Branson, Mo., and Sedona, Ariz., always taking time to visit family and friends along the way. In her free time Marilyn enjoyed playing the piano, listening to music on her jukebox, painting, and drawing. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed their many outings around the community. Marilyn loved being active and walking around her beloved Loess Hills which she was dedicated to preserving for future generations.

Marilyn was a woman of deep faith, dedicated to her husband, children and grandchildren and was always ready to help with any cause that was close to her heart. After nine years of living with Alzheimer's disease she died peacefully surrounded by the loving nurses at Pleasant View Care Center, and holding the hand of her husband.

She is survived by her husband, Maury of Smithland; children, Troy Byers of Hornick, Rebecca (Steve) George of West Chester, Ohio, and Tim Byers of Hornick; grandchildren, Elizabeth George, and Mitchell George of Milwaukee, Wis., Madi Suing of Ankeny, Iowa, Parker Byers of Salix, Iowa, and Haley Hines-Gaal of Tampa, Fla.; sisters, Kay (Gary) Gesaman of Norwalk, Iowa, Linda (Richard) Gallagher of Manhattan, Kan., and Marcia Ahlrichs of Rockwell City, Iowa; sister-in-law, Carol (Avery) Montz of Webster, Iowa; brother-in-law, Steve (Nancy) Byers of Village of Lakeview, Ill.; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many family friends.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Orval K. and Katherine Gambs Cox; her parents-in-law, Don Byers, Shirley Peterson Byers Eyer and Laverne Eyer; grandson, Hunter Byers; and brother-in-law, David Ahlrichs.

The family would like to thank the caring and dedicated staff of Pleasant View Care Center who provided such loving care for Marilyn during the last two years of her life.

Memorials will be directed to the Hornick United Methodist Church and the Pleasant View Care Center Foundation.