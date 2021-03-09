Marjorie Joan Boon

Rock Valley, Iowa

Marjorie Joan Boon, 81, of Rock Valley passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at her residence in Rock Valley.

Service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Trinity Christian Reformed Church in Rock Valley with Rev. Stanley Groothof officiating. Following a luncheon, burial will be at Richland Cemetery in Inwood, Iowa. Visitation will be after 2 p.m. today, with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. The funeral will be livestreamed on the church website: trinitycrc.com. Condolences may be sent to porterfuneralhomes.com.

Marjorie is survived by four children, Brett (Laurie) Boon of Marshall, Minn., Kandence (Darwin) Oltmans of Orange City, Iowa, Donna (Bryan) Voetberg of Magnolia, Minn., and Pamela (Barry) Burgher Willmar, Minn.; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Warren Niemeyer and his special friend Lynda of Sioux Falls, S.D.; brothers-in-law, Pete (Darla) Boon of Mary Esther, Florida, Isaac (Elnora) Boon of Doon, Iowa, and Garen Rozeboom of Rock Valley; and sisters-in-law, Marlene Boon of Rock Rapids, Iowa and Cornelia (Ed) Brown of Michigan.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Eleanor; her parents-in-law, Isaac and Cornelia Boon; her husband, Arie; sister, Norma Edzards; granddaughter, Chelsea Boon; grandson, Michael Voetberg; brothers-in-law, Alfred Kosters, Don Edzards, Donald Boon, David Boon, Cornelius Boon, and Daniel Boon; and sister-in-law, Bernice Rozeboom.

The family prefers memorials be directed to Kindred Hospice 1370 Lake Street Spirit Lake, Iowa 51360.