Rex D. Barber

Mapleton, Iowa

Rex D. Barber, 83, of Mapleton, passed away at his home on the farm, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

A private family ceremony will be held to celebrate his life.

Rex was born on Feb 10, 1938, in Oto, Iowa, to Rex T and Addie Barber. He graduated from Bronson High School in 1956.

Rex worked at Swift Packing Company in Sioux City for years before being self- employed. He had many successful endeavors in the Siouxland area, including owning rental properties and farming. He lived his life chasing his dreams and had many accomplishments. He left us with a lot of good stories to tell.

Rex lived his life to the fullest. He was a strong man with a big heart and his family was his pride and joy.

He is survived by his five children, Susan Dather, Tim (Patty) Barber, Corinne (Sam) West, Dominic (Holly) Barber, and William (Kathryn) Barber; five siblings, Betty Green, Patty Parks, Gordon Barber, Karen Pearson, and Dennis Barber; Rex was a proud Papa to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Rex A. "Brub" Barber; and brother, Gordon.