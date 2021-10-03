Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rex D. Barber

Rex D. Barber

Mapleton, Iowa

Rex D. Barber, 83, of Mapleton, passed away at his home on the farm, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

A private family ceremony will be held to celebrate his life.

Rex was born on Feb 10, 1938, in Oto, Iowa, to Rex T and Addie Barber. He graduated from Bronson High School in 1956.

Rex worked at Swift Packing Company in Sioux City for years before being self- employed. He had many successful endeavors in the Siouxland area, including owning rental properties and farming. He lived his life chasing his dreams and had many accomplishments. He left us with a lot of good stories to tell.

Rex lived his life to the fullest. He was a strong man with a big heart and his family was his pride and joy.

He is survived by his five children, Susan Dather, Tim (Patty) Barber, Corinne (Sam) West, Dominic (Holly) Barber, and William (Kathryn) Barber; five siblings, Betty Green, Patty Parks, Gordon Barber, Karen Pearson, and Dennis Barber; Rex was a proud Papa to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Rex A. "Brub" Barber; and brother, Gordon.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.