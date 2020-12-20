Richard 'Dick' E. Dailey

Jefferson, S.D.

Richard 'Dick' E. Dailey, 83, of Jefferson, S.D., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. After several months of declining health, Richard died peacefully at a Sioux City hospital.

There will be no services at this time with plans of a memorial service at a future date. Kober Funeral Home of Elk Point has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Dick was born in Sioux City, Iowa, on June 8, 1937, to Leonard and Helen (Gill) Dailey. The middle of three sons, Dick attended country school, graduated from Jefferson High School and went on to get a degree in animal husbandry from South Dakota State University.

As a member of the Jefferson Community all of his life, he worked his family's farm with his father, brother, Jim and then with his son, Bill. He was always proud of his cow/calf herd he raised for many years.

Richard and Margaret (Peg Bosse) celebrated 60 years of marriage on July 9, 2020. They raised three daughters and a son, Tami (Norton Schrempp), Sue (Millard), Katie and Bill. He enjoyed following lots of their activities and basketball games.

Dick loved having his kids, grandchildren and great- grandchildren come to the farm and spend time. He had many great friends over the years that we're hoping he's catching up with in heaven, catching a big walleye and having a fun happy hour.

Richard was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He served on the Board of Directors of Union County Electric and East River Electric for over 30 years. He also served as president of Jefferson Township.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret 'Peg' Dailey; children, Tami (Jeff) Norton -Schrempp, Sue (Brent) Millard, Katie (Jackie) Dailey, and Bill (Brenda) Dailey; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and his sidekick, Finn.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, James (Jim) Dailey and Robert (Bob) Dailey; and son-in-law, Michael (Mike) Norton.

In lieu of flowers, all donations will be distributed to his favorite charities.