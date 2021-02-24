Menu
Shirley Timmins
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - Le Mars
107 12th Street Southeast
Le Mars, IA

Shirley Timmins

Le Mars, Iowa

Shirley Timmins, life-long Plymouth County resident, and active participant, passed away in her home with her family close on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. She will be dearly missed.

No services are currently pending.

Shirley June Rowe was born Oct. 18, 1925, in Le Mars, Iowa, and was the daughter of Harlan J. and Ethel (Gabel) Rowe. She grew up on a farm west of Le Mars and graduated from Le Mars high school in 1942. She attended Westmar College for two years before transferring to the University of Iowa where she received a BS Business degree in 1946.

After college, Shirley worked as a medical secretary at University Psychopathic Hospital in Iowa City and Omaha for two years. Subsequently, she obtained her teaching license from Wayne State College and taught high school business and Spanish in Correctionville, De Soto, and Hinton, Iowa, for several years. She also directed many school musicals.

On August 11, 1951, Shirley married Des Moines man, William H. Timmins, whom she met at the University of Iowa. The two wed at Plymouth Presbyterian Church, rural Le Mars, where they were life-long members. They made their home west of Brunsville where they thoroughly enjoyed farm life, and where Shirley had a large vegetable garden and tour-worthy floral gardens. Bill and Shirley worked as a seamless team and loved to travel as well. They lived on the farm until 2000 when they retired and moved to Le Mars.

After marriage, Shirley continued to teach school, both as a full-time and substitute teacher. She also taught night school typing. In her home, Shirley taught private piano and organ for over 30 years, and many adults around Plymouth County can remember her counting the time in their ear as well as being reminded to "curve your fingers."

Shirley served as organist at Plymouth Presbyterian for 60 years, and she directed the junior and adult choirs, taught Sunday and Bible school, held all offices in the Presbyterian Women's group, served on the Board of Women on the Presbytery level, served as Elder on the Board of Sessions at Plymouth Presbyterian, and was Clerk of Session from 1979 to 2010. One of her most treasured memories was directing an interdenominational youth choir which presented the musical "Come Together" at several churches in the Plymouth County area during the summer in the early 70s.

Shirley volunteered for many years at Life Skills in Le Mars, the Plymouth County Museum, and the hospital gift shop, and she served as board member of Food for Life, Christian Needs Center, the Plymouth County Museum, and the Life Skills Foundation.

Shirley was a life-long gardener and volunteer. She was a longtime member of AAUW, and was a 50-year member of the Country Gardeners garden club. In recent years, she was a member of the Women's Club of Le Mars, the Le Mars chapter of P.E.O., and was a member of the Floyd Valley Hospital Auxiliary. She also directed the Brentwood Bell Choir at the Brentwood Good Samaritan Home in Le Mars for several years.

She is survived by her daughter Rebecca Timmins of Minnesota and her husband, Michael Barnes; niece Sharon Rowe of Omaha; nephew Steve Rowe (Colleen) of Le Mars; two grand-nephews Keaton Rowe (Taylor) of Le Mars, and Hunter Rowe of Sioux Falls; sister-in-law Marilyn Argenta of Fruita, Colo.; nieces Sydney Coder of Des Moines; Le Ann Eckhart (Tom) of Fruita; nephew David Argenta of Fruita; extended family members; and many, many friends and neighbors who looked after her. Rhonda Mahan, A Little Help Home Care, and loyal friend and neighbor, Fern Schulz, lovingly assisted her and allowed her to remain in her own home.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; niece Leslie Campbell; brother and sister-in-law Dean and Jean Rowe; brothers-in-law Dave Argenta and Bob Timmins; and sister-in-law Janet Timmins.

Memorials may be directed to the Le Mars Christian Needs Center, the Plymouth County Museum, or Life Skills in Le Mars.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
21
Funeral service
6:30p.m.
Plymouth Presbyterian Church Cemetery
16119 Hickory Ave, Le Mars, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - Le Mars
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for the loss of Shirley. She was a wonderful piano teacher!! I will miss her...condolences.
Joan Philips
March 24, 2021
Dear Rebecca and Michael,

Shirley had such a full and vibrant life. We send our sympathy and love to you in your loss.

Elvi and Jim Frisbee
Friend
March 17, 2021
Dear Rebecca and family
I remember your mother with many fond memories. She was a delight to have as a patient and we shared many wonderful conversations. She was especially proud of you, and rightly so. Keep the memories close. Peace to you from another "LCHS Noteable."
James Powell
Friend
March 3, 2021
I was honored to be part of the "Come Together" musical. The singing I did that summer really helped my voice to develop. I have always been glad that I was able to be part of that experience. Shirley was generous with her time and talents and a great farm neighbor. Sympathy to Becky and family!
Kim Haage Long
February 25, 2021
Rebecca and family, Shirley and Bill were wonderful people, pillars of the church and community. I am thankful and blessed to have known them these past 30 years.
Doug Carlsen
Friend
February 23, 2021
My sympathy to you, Rebecca, at the passing of your mother. Learning to play the piano from her is one of the best things I ever did. She was such an asset to the greater community. And I always curve my fingers when I play. Blessings to you and all who loved her.
Cindy Johnson (DeBoer)
Acquaintance
February 23, 2021
So to learn that your mother passed away. Thoughts and prayers
Scott Eiesland
February 22, 2021
Rebecca, you were blessed with a wonderful mother! Celebrate Shirley's life and may God grant you and Michael peace with her passing. Your "LCHS Noteables" friend Julie B.
Julie (Curry) Brazil
Friend
February 22, 2021
Becky, I am so sorry to hear about your mother. She will surely be missed by the people who knew and loved her. I will miss our family history conversations.
Bruce Atkinson
Bruce Atkinson
Family
February 21, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Shirley's passing. She was always so kind to us. We have been blessed with many years of friendship with Rebecca and we want you to know that our hearts go out to you. Love Randy and Randy.
Randy Nelson
Friend
February 21, 2021
So sorry about Shirley’s passing. I didn’t know she was ill. She led a busy wonderful life! I won’t ever forget her.
Margaret Correia
Friend
February 21, 2021
