Jan, Vickie, Scott and Beth,

Our heartfelt sympathy. Jan, August 11, 1972 marked a special day for all of us. They day Ody and I and you and Tom were married. I will never forget that you came to our wedding dance in Brunsville. I felt honored you wanted to share your special day with us. I hope Tom is looking down and dancing with a smile for all of us. Rest In Peace, Tom

Ody and Joanie

Ody & Joanie Overman Friend December 14, 2021