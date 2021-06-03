Viola 'Vi' M. Johnson

Tucson, Ariz., formerly Sioux City

Viola 'Vi' M. Johnson (Vi) 92, of Tucson, formerly Sioux City, has passed away after a long illness. A force of nature- smart, strong, independent, opinionated, hardworking, and fun-loving, she was one of a kind. No one was untouched by her big presence. Loved or not, and often both, she could charm you with her infectious laugh and kick your ass just as easily.

Memorial services will be 9 a.m. Friday, June 11, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7570 N. Thornydale Rd., Tucson, AZ 85741. The service will be live streamed on Facebook on the church page (just like their page to view the service.) There will also be a Zoom link available.

Born of the Great Depression on June 11, 1928, in Mapleton, Iowa, to Alva and Ida Gibbs, she developed her can-do attitude and practical clever ways. World War II left an indelible influence on her, and she played her part in the war effort working for Wincharger and then Zenith. Ever patriotic, she loved her country and proudly displayed her flag on holidays, and never missed an opportunity to vote.

Vi rose from poverty and no high school diploma, to become a very successful business woman. She began her career in real estate, and came to prominence as a mortgage banker, starting as a secretary and rising to break the glass ceiling to become Vice President. The original have-it-all woman, she also managed to work in games, concerts, and other events for her seven children and stepchildren, hem a prom dress, cook dinner every night, host epic family reunions, make amazing treats for our teams, throw great birthday parties, and make it all look effortless.

Throughout her life, she volunteered in service clubs and the Republican party. Perpetually open to learning new things, she taught computer use to seniors, studied Spanish, taught English, and learned to play the organ. She always embraced modernity, even taking her great love of clothes shopping to the internet.

Vi loved life. She was resilient, inspiring, sometimes infuriating, and young at heart, even at 92. She enjoyed her career, her mother, her 10 brothers and sisters, her grandchildren, hats, Scrabble, romantic movies, brunch, her creative projects, creating theme parties, Scotch, baking killer brownies and lemon meringue pie, and zinging her children and others, mercilessly. She had a fondness for all that glitters and sparkles-gold, diamonds, sequins, Cadillacs, even gold shoes and the ever-present gold purse.

Her legacy includes six daughters, Diane Gleason (Gene) of Tucson, Ariz., Julie Lockwood (Greg) of Lafayette, Ohio , Lynn Brown (Michael) New Castle, Colo., Laura Adcock (Michael) of Silver City, N.M., Jana Rezucha (Ivan) of Fort Collins, Colo., and Tami Johnson Brown (Adolf) of Bali, Indonesia; 11 grandchildren; and a passel of great and great-great-grandchildren.

Vi is preceded in death by her three husbands, Birdett Swanson, Cecil Johnson, and Donald Vosburg; her brothers and sisters; and a son, Lawrence (Larry) Johnson.

We will miss the mischievous twinkle in her eyes. She has walked on to dwell in the sparkle, but earth has lost an icon.