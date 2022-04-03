Yvonne Marie Bertrand

Sioux City

Yvonne Marie Bertrand of Sioux City returned home to the Lord on Thursday, March 31, 2022, after a wonderful life of 101 years.

The Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today with Vigil at 7 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Sioux City following this sacred liturgy of Resurrection where she will be interred beside her beloved spouse Armand H. Bertrand. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Yvonne Marie (DeMers) Bertrand, 101, was born March 7, 1921, in Montreal, Province of Quebec, Canada, the daughter of Joseph and Alice (Pichette) DeMers. The family emigrated from the city of Montreal, Canada to Southeast South Dakota in 1922 where, as a one-year-old child, they settled near Jefferson, S.D. She attended St. Peter's Catholic grade school and public High School in Jefferson and Southern State Teacher's College in Springfield, S.D., where she became a certified teacher.

Yvonne married Armand H. Bertrand on Sept. 17, 1945 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Jefferson. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sioux City, the Guild, and the Catholic Foresters. She enjoyed being with her family and friends, traveling, flowers, playing cards, reading and music. She taught at Civil Bend, Lincoln and Coates country school in rural South Dakota near Jefferson and later in Sioux City at St. Boniface Elementary School. When she retired from teaching, she devoted the rest of her life to her family, relatives, and friends.

Yvonne is survived by her three children, two sons, Rev. Armand J. Bertrand, Ret. of Sioux City, and Rev. Dn. Gerald L. Bertrand of Marcus, Iowa, and daughter, Jean Anne (Bertrand) Singer, and her husband, Tom Singer of Adel, Iowa; grandson, Michael Singer of Fort Collins, Colo.; extended family Rev. Vernon L. Smith, Ret. of Sioux City, Stacy Henke and her husband Merlin of Jefferson, and Carlene Marksbury and her husband Mike; one brother-in-law, Rodney Bertrand and his wife Diane of Sioux City; and many wonderful and caring nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Armand H. Bertrand; parents, Joseph and Alice DeMers; four brothers, Johnny, Aurelian, Raymond, and Albert; three sisters, Lucille Griencewic, Yvette Backer and Pierette Titus; three sisters-in-law, Evelyn DeMers, Kay DeMers, and Ruby DeMers; and three brothers-in-law, Carl Griencewic, Clarence Backer and Raymond Titus.