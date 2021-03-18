Menu
Craig Smith
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
Craig Alan Smith March 5, 2021 Craig Alan Smith, 58, died Friday, March 5th, 2021. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 10th, 2021 at the Elks Lodge in Scottsbluff, NE. Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and friends may send condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com. Craig was born November 28th, 1962 in Aurora, IL to John and Judi (Phillips) Smith. He loved music, cars and motorcycles. He was an old school biker and loved that lifestyle and was a member of U.M.F. of America. Family was, also, very important to him. He was an amazing grandfather, father, husband and friend. Craig is survived by his wife Jo Anne Smith of Torrington, WY; son Casey Smith and daughter Chelsea Smith of Torrington, WY; step-dau-ghters Destiny and Harley Rogers of Torrington, WY, Stormy Rogers of Alliance, NE and Ashley Rogers of Rochester, NH; step-daughter Melody Knowles of Dover, NH; mother Judi Pickinpaugh of Torrington, WY; brother Shannon Pickinpau-gh of Torrington, WY; ex-wife Maronna (Mathews) Deputy of Conway, AR; aunt Sharon Smith of Tennessee, aunt Lisa Hartley of Torrington, WY and too many "adopted children" to mention. He is preceded in death by his father John Smith and step-father Ronald Pickinpaugh. Memorials can be sent to the Craig Smith Memorial Fund at Pinnacle Bank.
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
10
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Elks Lodge
Scottsbluff, NE
Colyer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
RIP cuz. You were one of a kind. So glad we got to catch up after 40 years.
Gwen Freeman
May 18, 2021
I never knew Craig but here was my mother's best friend even though I don't remember he knew me when I was very little. My prayers and thoughts go to the family. Good bless you all. Jesus loves you very much.
Allison Quezada
March 17, 2021
