Craig Alan Smith March 5, 2021 Craig Alan Smith, 58, died Friday, March 5th, 2021. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 10th, 2021 at the Elks Lodge in Scottsbluff, NE. Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and friends may send condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com
. Craig was born November 28th, 1962 in Aurora, IL to John and Judi (Phillips) Smith. He loved music, cars and motorcycles. He was an old school biker and loved that lifestyle and was a member of U.M.F. of America. Family was, also, very important to him. He was an amazing grandfather, father, husband and friend. Craig is survived by his wife Jo Anne Smith of Torrington, WY; son Casey Smith and daughter Chelsea Smith of Torrington, WY; step-dau-ghters Destiny and Harley Rogers of Torrington, WY, Stormy Rogers of Alliance, NE and Ashley Rogers of Rochester, NH; step-daughter Melody Knowles of Dover, NH; mother Judi Pickinpaugh of Torrington, WY; brother Shannon Pickinpau-gh of Torrington, WY; ex-wife Maronna (Mathews) Deputy of Conway, AR; aunt Sharon Smith of Tennessee, aunt Lisa Hartley of Torrington, WY and too many "adopted children" to mention. He is preceded in death by his father John Smith and step-father Ronald Pickinpaugh. Memorials can be sent to the Craig Smith Memorial Fund at Pinnacle Bank.
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 18, 2021.