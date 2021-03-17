Craig Allen Smith March 5, 2021 Craig Allen Smith, 58, died March 5, 2021 at Community Hospital in Torring-ton, WY. Craig was born November 28, 1962 in Aurora, IL. He was the son of Judith K. (Ron) Pick-inpaugh and John W. (Rhonda) Smith. Craig graduated from Covington Hi-gh School, Coving-ton, TN. He married Maronna Mathews on September 29, 1990. They had two children Casey Allen and Chelsea Rae. He married Jo Anne Rogers on October 17, 2015. Craig wore many hats. He was a machinist, owner/operator truck driver, worked doing Auto Cad and for UPRR. Craig was an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking for family, friends, and restaurants. He was a good mechanic and an avid motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed riding with friends. Craig was a member of the UMF Motorcycle Club. Surviving Craig are his wife Jo Anne, mother Judi, brothers Shannon (Dawn) Pickinpaugh and Chuck Shrum, sisters Jonette (Michael) Miranda, La Vonn (Mark) Stauffer, children Casey (Ashley) Smith, Chelsea Smith, Melody Knowles, Stormy, Destiny and Harley Rogers, Grandchildren Karsyn, Aspen, Asher Smith and Carter Bower, Grandfather Robert Hartley, Aunts Sharon Smith, Lisa Hartley, Dee Etta Watson. Melba Douglas, Uncle James Hartley and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were John Smith, Ron Pickinpaugh, Grandmothers Catherine Hartley and Elois Smith, Grandfather John D Smith, Aunt Suzanne Mallory, Uncles Harold Phillips, Robert Phillips, Keithel Smith and John Hartley.



Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 17, 2021.