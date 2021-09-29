Donald E. Buddecke September 21, 2021 Donald E. Buddecke, 77, passed away September 21, 2021 in Fort Mohave, AZ. He was born in Kimball, NE on December 16, 1943 to Catharine and Antone Buddecke and was 1 of 13 children. Kimball was his home for over 70 years. In 1964, Don married Dee Lilla Nuss and they raised their family of 3 children in Kimball. He was an avid fan of any sport or activity his kids participated in and was known to many as Papa Bud. He was a member of the Kimball Volunteer Fire Department and served a term as Chief of the department. He was also a member of Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, and the Eagles Lodge. He also enjoyed officiating basketball games for many years. Don was a hard-working man working in the oil field for many years, was employed by the local creamery, and then later established his own business as the area milkman. He supplied dairy products to homes, restaurants, and grocery stores throughout Kimball County. Many looked forward to delivery days and the stories, conversations and the friendships made that would last a lifetime. After 20+ years, he retired from the dairy business and went to work for Kansas Nebraska Gas Company where he worked another 17 years before retiring at the age of 63. Once retired, he enjoyed years of fishing, hunting, golfing, Nebraska football and time spent with family and friends. In 2015, Don and Dee enjoyed a winter in Arizona and later became full-time residents of the state of Arizona. Many friends were made, and many rounds of golf were played in the desert before Don's health took a toll on his hobbies. Although his activity was limited, he was an avid sports fan and looked forward to watching the Huskers in the Fall, the Yankees in the Spring, golf on Sunday and fishing shows in between. He is preceded in death by his parents Antone and Catharine Buddecke, 9 siblings and his father-in-law, John Nuss. He is survived by his wife, Dee Buddecke, daughters Lisa Eddington and husband Jim of Torrington, WY, Lori Evans and husband John of Scottsdale, AZ, and son, Don Buddecke, Jr. of Omaha, NE. He was also a proud grandfather of 6 grandchildren: Erik Eddington and wife Allie, Luke Eddington and wife Chelsea, Jake, Jack, Nick and Lauren. Additionally, he leaves behind 3 great grandchildren, McKlain, Asher and Kooper. Other survivors include 3 siblings, Margret McCabe, Edna Baldwin and Jim Buddecke and wife Joan; Mother-in-law Lucille Nuss, sister-in-law Vickie Spelts and husband Mark; Brother-in-law, Jon Nuss and wife Cindy and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held in Kimball, NE on October 16, 2021 from 2pm 5pm at the Sagebrush located at 615 E. 3rd. Street. Memorials may be made to the Kimball Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 718, Kimball, NE 69145.
We are so sorry for the loss of your father and grandfather. May you be blessed with peace and comfort to know families are forever. You will be together again.
Sincerely,
Neal and Kathryn Kelly
Kathryn Kelly
September 30, 2021
Condolences on you Loss
Don brings back the wonderful memories from the past for me, as we grew up in the small town of Kimball. We did not have to wear designer clothes, We wore what our Mom gave us. .We thought our Mom's were rich, if you went to JC Penneys Shopping. We ate a meal at each others home many times. We ate penny candy. Yes I said, "Penny", because that's how much it cost then. We played football in the street, and baseball at the school grounds. We road bikes for miles as we got older. Don's mom told us many times , find something to do or I will something for you..There were no bottle water, we drink from the tap, the water house, or the playground water fountain, As we older it was the Friday night games.
These are some of my special memories from the good old days in Kimball with Don..
As we past through this world we have an opportunity to meet a lot of people. Some we remember and many we forget. I will always remember Don, because he was a Special Friend to ALL. Hopefully you will find comfort in Knowing that Don Had so many friends
clarence cunningham
September 30, 2021
I´m sorry to seeBig Don´s passing my prayers and thoughts go out to Dee and family!! Don and I spent many enjoyable days together, golfing, fishing, hunting and playing sports with and against each other!! Don was a strong willed and straight forward man that will be missed by everyone !!