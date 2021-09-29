Donald E. Buddecke September 21, 2021 Donald E. Buddecke, 77, passed away September 21, 2021 in Fort Mohave, AZ. He was born in Kimball, NE on December 16, 1943 to Catharine and Antone Buddecke and was 1 of 13 children. Kimball was his home for over 70 years. In 1964, Don married Dee Lilla Nuss and they raised their family of 3 children in Kimball. He was an avid fan of any sport or activity his kids participated in and was known to many as Papa Bud. He was a member of the Kimball Volunteer Fire Department and served a term as Chief of the department. He was also a member of Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, and the Eagles Lodge. He also enjoyed officiating basketball games for many years. Don was a hard-working man working in the oil field for many years, was employed by the local creamery, and then later established his own business as the area milkman. He supplied dairy products to homes, restaurants, and grocery stores throughout Kimball County. Many looked forward to delivery days and the stories, conversations and the friendships made that would last a lifetime. After 20+ years, he retired from the dairy business and went to work for Kansas Nebraska Gas Company where he worked another 17 years before retiring at the age of 63. Once retired, he enjoyed years of fishing, hunting, golfing, Nebraska football and time spent with family and friends. In 2015, Don and Dee enjoyed a winter in Arizona and later became full-time residents of the state of Arizona. Many friends were made, and many rounds of golf were played in the desert before Don's health took a toll on his hobbies. Although his activity was limited, he was an avid sports fan and looked forward to watching the Huskers in the Fall, the Yankees in the Spring, golf on Sunday and fishing shows in between. He is preceded in death by his parents Antone and Catharine Buddecke, 9 siblings and his father-in-law, John Nuss. He is survived by his wife, Dee Buddecke, daughters Lisa Eddington and husband Jim of Torrington, WY, Lori Evans and husband John of Scottsdale, AZ, and son, Don Buddecke, Jr. of Omaha, NE. He was also a proud grandfather of 6 grandchildren: Erik Eddington and wife Allie, Luke Eddington and wife Chelsea, Jake, Jack, Nick and Lauren. Additionally, he leaves behind 3 great grandchildren, McKlain, Asher and Kooper. Other survivors include 3 siblings, Margret McCabe, Edna Baldwin and Jim Buddecke and wife Joan; Mother-in-law Lucille Nuss, sister-in-law Vickie Spelts and husband Mark; Brother-in-law, Jon Nuss and wife Cindy and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held in Kimball, NE on October 16, 2021 from 2pm 5pm at the Sagebrush located at 615 E. 3rd. Street. Memorials may be made to the Kimball Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 718, Kimball, NE 69145.



Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 29, 2021.