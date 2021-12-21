Doris Elaine (Engleman) Bartow December 17, 2021 Doris Elaine (Engleman) Bartow, 83 of Gering, was taken from her family to serve her God, as she understood him, on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Per her request, cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Calvary Memorial Church in Gering with Pastor Gary Hashley officiating. Memorials may be given to the church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.dugankramer.com
for the Bartow family. Doris was born May 16, 1938 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Phillip and Catherine (Troudt) Engleman. She was raised and educated in Scottsbluff. She married the love of her life, Lourel "Bart" Bartow, on July 6, 1958 in Scottsbluff. They were happily married for 63 years. To this union, two boys were born: Roger Lee in 1959 and David Lourel in 1961 whom she loved so deeply. Doris worked for several years as bookkeeper for Sprint in Apopka, FL, she enjoyed volunteering at Regional West Medical Center. She loved to go on motorcycle rides with Bart. She enjoyed taking the motorhome to Texas for the winter months and getting the chance to catch up with her friends. When her and Bart returned to Nebraska for the summer months, she enjoyed spending time with family, meeting the girls for coffee, and learning about her God at bible study. Doris was a one of a kind person who had an impact on everyone she met. She is survived by her husband "Bart" Bartow of Gering; sons Roger Bartow and David (Cheryl) Bartow; grandchildren: Justin (Heather) Bartow and Lauren Elizabeth Bartow; great-granddaughter Stella Bartow; nieces, nephews: sisters-in-law Sally Engleman and Donna Engleman and extended family members and friends. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Harold, Norman, Leo, Donald, Floyd, Lloyd, and Gary; infant brother John; sister Eleanor Muth; and infant sister Doris.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 21, 2021.